Troops kill 1,166 terrorists, arrest 1,096, rescue 721 abductees, others in August – DHQ

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday in Abuja said troops deployed to different theatres of operations across the country eliminated 1,166 terrorists, arrested 1,096 suspected terrorists and other criminal elements as well as rescued 721 kidnapped hostages in August.

The Director of Defence Media Operations (DDMO) Maj-Gen Edward Buba disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the ongoing military operations by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN)

Buba said that the ongoing operations across the country have significantly diminished the military capabilities of terror groups and denied the terrorist the ability to carry out major offensive, adding that the situation experienced mostly these days are low level skirmishes and attacks on soft targets.

He noted that the military is aware that it is dealing with a shrewd, ruthless and brutal enemy, that must be stopped from their acts of terror.

Accordingly, the armed forces is prepared to act with the relevant level of force that would be needed to dismantle these terror groups, he added.

According to him, troops’ strategy is to undermine the abilities of these terror groups and create conditions whereby they cannot carry out acts of terror or harm citizens.

”Accordingly, the military has prioritised targeting the terrorist leaders, commanders, foot soldiers as well as their collaborators.

“Several terrorist leaders and commanders were taken off the battlefield as a result of the ongoing military operations during the month. Those in the North East include: Munir Arika, Sani Dilla (aka Dan Hausawan Jibilarram), Ameer Modu, Dan Fulani Fari Fari, Bakoura Araina Chikin, Dungusu, Abu Darda and Abu Rijab. Others in the North West include; Kachalla Dan Ali Garin Fadama, Kachalla Dan Mani Na Inna, Kachalla Basiru Zakariyya, Sani Baka Tsine, Inusa Zangon Kuzi, Ibrahim, Tukur and Kamilu Buzaru, among others.

“Troops have significantly dismantle these terror groups in the NE, where they are a diminishing but active threat. Troops are also intensifying operations in the NW, NC, SE and SS to defeat and dismantle the threats in these areas.

“During the month of August 2024, troops neutralized 1,166 terrorists, arrested 1,096 suspected terrorists and other criminal elements as well as rescued 721 kidnapped hostages. Additionally, troops recovered 391 weapons, 15,234 ammunitions and denied oil theft of an estimated sum over N5bn (N5,045,160,010.00) only.

“The breakdown of recoveries in the month of August includes and is not limited to the following: 208 AK47 rifles, 54 locally fabricated guns, 53 dane guns, 36 pump action guns, 10,452 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,991 rounds of 7.62mm

NATO, 293 cartridges, 42 assorted arms and 2,498 assorted ammunitions. Others are 5,047,150 litres of stolen crude oil, 1,152,500 litres of illegally refined AGO, 320 litres of DPK and 28,500 litres of PMS amongst other item.

“The motivation of the terrorist is getting lower and lower in the NE, which is leading to the mass surrending recorded. Troops aim at replicating same in other theatres of Operation in order to bring peace and safety to citizens.”

He added,”The military is on high alert and we have increased our readiness to protect the country from further terrorist aggression.

“We urge citizens to understand that this war is not a quick fix, but a long and enduring military operation. It is certain that at the end, these terrorists will be destroyed and our nation will be safe and peaceful again.”

Meanwhile, troops of Multi-National Joint Task Force ( MNJTF) deployed for counter terrorism operations in the Lake Chad Region in a significant counter-terrorism efforts have successfully nabbed two key operatives of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Military Information Officer HQ MNJTF N’djamena, Chad, Lt Col Olaniyi Osoba made available to Daily Champion on Thursday.

Lt Col Osoba revealed that operatives specialized in supplying illicit drugs and materials for sewing uniforms and flags for the terrorist groups.

He said, ”The operatives specialized in supplying illicit drugs and materials for sewing uniforms and flags for the terrorist groups. Additionally, the troops rescued family members of the terrorists.

“One of the apprehended terrorists’ operatives, identified as Mr Yahaya Muhammad, was nabbed along the Kekeno-Cross Kauwa Road. He was found in possession of a substantial quantity of hard drugs, including Metro, Doxycycline, Discloppxac, and 198 wraps of Indian hemp. Other seized items included Kpomix, Coldtime, Nopami, Coughter, Nexcape sachets, Ostanac, and various other illicit substances. It was confirmed that Mr Muhammad is not a licensed pharmacist.”

Osoba disclosed that in a separate operation, another operative was arrested along the Gubio-Damasak Road.

“The suspected terrorists’ operative was driving a blue Toyota Pickup Vehicle with registration JAK 49 XA (YOBE) and was found with two sacks containing 19 bundles of clothing material.

“These materials were suspected to be intended for making uniforms and flags for Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters,” he stated.

”In yet another successful rescue operation, troops rescued three women and a baby, suspected to be family members of the terrorists. The rescued individuals claimed they had escaped from terrorist enclaves in Jubillaram, located in the southern Lake Chad Island within Marte Local Government Area. The women and the baby are currently undergoing medical assessment and profiling.

“This operation marks a significant step forward in the fight against terrorism in the Lake Chad Region, disrupting the supply chains that sustain these terrorist groups and rescuing innocent lives from their grasp.”