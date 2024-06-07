Troops intensify war on insecurity, kill 9,000 terrorists, arrest 6,998, rescue 4,641 kidnapped victims in 1yr

The Defence Headquarters said on Thursday that 9,303 terrorists were killed in the past one year by combined troops of the Nigerian armed forces.

The Director , Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba,disclosed this during the joint briefing by Security, Defence and Response agencies organised by the Strategic Communications Interagency Policy Committee under the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, 6,998 terrorists were also arrested within the same period.

He said 9,562 Boko Haram/ISWAP combatant fighters and their families surrendered to security forces in the last one year.

Buba said the troops also rescued 4,641 hostages, while 1,437 suspected oil thieves were apprehended within the period under review.

According to him, troops killed 363 criminals and rescued 245 kidnapped hostages in the Niger Delta Region within the period.

Buba added that the Nigerian Police Force within the year also apprehended 4,796-armed robbery suspects, 3,068 kidnap suspects and 2,474 suspects for rape/sexual crimes.

He added that 1, 213 suspects were apprehended for unlawful possession of firearms, 3,523 suspected cultists, 3,381 suspects for murder/homicide, and 13,382 suspects for other offences.

According to him, the Police rescued 1,713 kidnap victims and recovered 1,465 vehicles/motorcycles, 2,566 firearms and 19,310 rounds of ammunition.

Buba said the Police prosecuted 29,052 cases within the year and secured conviction of 16,200 suspects.

He said : “7,675 cases conclusively dispensed, 11,376 suspects are currently undergoing trial, 51 cases are under appeal in appellate courts, and 16,200 cases resulted in the conviction of suspects who have received various punishments for their criminal acts.”

Buba said the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on the other hand foiled 48 attacks/kidnap attempts on schools and dismantled over 1,975 illegal mining sites across the country.

He added that 165 illegal local refineries were uncovered and dismantled within the period under review.

“Relatedly, the Nigeria Customs Service generated exceptional revenue of about N4 trillion.

“National security and anti-smuggling efforts led to significant seizures of contraband goods, illegal arms, and narcotics.

“The agencies recovered over 21,000 pump action cartridges, 440 pump action rifles, and 228,741 rounds of ammunition and, prevented potential attacks by recovering suicide jackets and lethal weapons.

“Criminal activities involving illicit petroleum products were disrupted, with 50,000 illicit liters impounded,” he said. (NAN/