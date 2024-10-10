Troops eliminate notorious terrorist commander Mai Hijabi, 165 others — DHQ

The Defence Headquarters, DHQ, on Thursday, said that Nigerian troops have successfully eliminated the notorious terrorist commander known as Mai Hijabi, along with 165 other terrorists in Jigawa State in the last week.

Director, Defence Media Operations, Major Gen. Edward Buba, brief defence correspondents at the bi- weekly media in Abuja on the ongoing Military operations confirmed that the elimination of Commander Mai Hijabi occured during recent military operations, adding that the Troops also arrested 35 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 188 kidnapped hostages during the period

According to him, “In the South, troops denied the oil thieves of the estimated sum of Six Hundred and Eighty Eight Million One Hundred and Twenty-Five Thousand One Hundred and Fifty Naira (N688,125,150.00) only.

“Moreover, troops recovered 153 assorted weapons and 2,182 assorted ammunition.

“The breakdown is as follows: 81 AK47 rifles, 23 fabricated rifles, 27 Dane guns, 13 pump action guns, 5 locally made pistols, 3 revolver pistols, 30 AK47 magazines, and one bayonet.

Gen Buba added that others ” are 1,561 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 278 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 70 rounds of 50mm ammo, 72 rounds of 9mm ammo, 87 live cartridges, one Baofeng radio, 19 vehicles, 21 motorcycles, 45 mobile phones, and the sum of N64,100.00 only, amongst other items.

He further revealed that troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 2 dugout pits, 58 boats and 39 storage tanks.

According to him, “other items recovered include 13 cooking ovens, 35 drums, one motorcycle, one tricycle, a 4-speed boat, 13 vehicles, and 65 illegal refining sites. Troops recovered 789,200 litres of stolen crude oil and 64,950 litres of illegally refined AGO.

He declared affirmatively that the role of the military in the ongoing war was clear and that the military was winning the war.

According to him, “The military is not oblivious to some security challenges faced by citizens in certain quarters and is reassessing operations in those areas to better secure and protect citizens.

” The armed forces have troops strategically deployed across the country to combat the terrorists, insurgents, and their cohorts. The war effort of the military is designed and crafted to defeat and destroy these terrorists as well as dismantle their terror networks across the country.

“Accordingly, the armed forces have intensified their war efforts through the mobilisation of lethal forces and air strikes on terrorists. Troops also understand the importance of momentum and are therefore taking the fight to the terrorists.

“Our operations have destroyed a substantial part of the combat capacity of these terror groups and their leadership. For instance, one of the notorious terrorist commanders in Jigawa State, known as Mai Hijabi, was eliminated from the battle during the week.

“Troops are therefore increasingly making significant strides across all theatres of operations.”.

He, however, cautioned members of the public to resist making threats or inflammatory comments on untoward activities against troops’ presence or deployment as a result of ongoing operations, saying, “The outcome of such an act is better imagined than experienced.

He pointed out that the troops recognised the urgency for ensuring peace and security for all citizens across the country and, as such, were working on new strategies to better protect the nation and its citizens.

Speaking on the activities of the troops, Buba explained that the troops of “JOINT TASK FORCE OPERATION HADIN Kai operating in the North East recorded the following activities during the period under review: surrendering of BH/ISWAP/JAS terrorist fighters and families, arrest of terrorists/collaborators, as well as the conduct of fighting patrols, ambushes, and other offensive operations.

According to him, “These operations were conducted in Konduga, Bama, Gwoza, Kukawa, MMC, Biu, Gamboru-Ngala and Damboa in Borno State, as well as Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State. Additionally, troops conducted operations in Gujba, Geidam, Nangere, and Potiskum LGAs of Yobe State.”.

He added that the troops of the “JOINT TASK FORCE OPERATION SAFE HAVEN” operating in the North Central recorded the following during the period under review: arrest of violent extremists/kidnappers and firefight with terrorists.

According to him, “Troops also conducted offensive and counter/anti-kidnapping operations in Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Mangu and Bokkos, Jos South, North, and East LGAs of Plateau State, as well as Zango Kataf, Sanga, and Kaura LGAs of Kaduna State, respectively.

The DDMO further explained that the troops of the “JOINT TASK FORCE OPERATION HADARIN DAJ in the North West also recorded the following during the period under review: rescued kidnapped hostages, responded to information on terrorist activities, and conducted offensive as well as counter/anti-kidnapping operations in Danmusa, Sabuwa, and Kankara LGAs of Katsina State, as well as Tsafe and Gwaram LGAs of Jigawa States.