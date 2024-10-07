Troops dismantle several illegal crude refining sites, recover 115,000 stolen products in Niger Delta

• Arrest 10 suspects

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Army said it’s troops of the 6 Division, Port Harcourt covering Rivers and other Niger Delta states, have deactivated over 15 illegal refining sites, arresting ten suspects in a recent operation in the region.

A statement issued by the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma on Sunday evening said, the troops also dismantled over 30 cooking pots, intercepted Eleven vehicles, several boats and confiscated over 115,000 litres of stolen products in various operations conducted in the region.

The statement noted that “the military remains resolute in the ongoing anti illegal bunkering operations, with tremendous successes resonating across the operational landscape. These were in addition to the recovery of several ancillary items used for economic sabotage in the joint operation area.”

Danjuma said the troops recorded several successes in Rivers State, following a tip off on oil theft around SIAT Farm, Elele in Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA), after they mobilised to the scene and intercepted a truck with Reg No GDD 831 ZN Anambra loaded with about 40,000 litres of stolen crude. Similarly, at Sankri in Okrika LGA, the operations led to the deactivation of 3 illegal refining sites, destruction of 2 wooden boats with over 26,500 litres of stolen products recovered.

He said, same feat was also recorded at Dapama in Bille general area, Degema LGA, where over 4 illegal refining sites were taken out, 2 wooden boats stocked with over 10,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and 6,000 litres of stolen crude intercepted.

He added that at the stretch of the Imo Riverside, troops identified and destroyed several illegal refining sites, make shift structures in camps, with one big pot, over 30 cooking drum pots dismantled, while 4 wooden boats, one fibre boat and over 15,000 litres of stolen crude were destroyed around Okoloma, Obuzor and Ukwa Creeks which were handled appropriately in line with subsisting mandate.

Relatedly, at Freedom Kula in Akuku-Toru LGA, the 6 Division Army Spokesperson, hinted that “troops discovered a pipeline vandalization site, where 3 gas cylinders were recovered. Further exploitation at the area, led to the arrest of one suspect. At Ebocha, OB II and Obiafu Ndoni, 4 suspects were arrested with over 4,000 litres of stolen condensates in a Toyota Camry with Reg No ZKW 648 AA Kaduna and a tricycle at Ogba/Ndoni/Egbema LGA. While at Omoku, 5 inactive illegal refining sites with several empty metal drums were destroyed, with 2 suspects arrested at Orashi River with reasonable quantities of stolen condensates.”

He further disclosed that the reinvigorated clampdown also paid off in Bayelsa State. This was evident around Sabasuo general area in Nembe LGA, illegal refining sites were deactivated, with over 2,800 litres of stolen product recovered. At Amalakiri in Southern Ijaw, one active illegal refining site was taken out with over 2,500 stolen products recovered. Troops also intercepted a wooden boat ladened with over 1,800 litres of stolen AGO in sacks around Idewa/Waribokiri general area in Ogbia LGA.

He said, “in Delta State, a trailer with Reg No JJN 167 ZU Plateau was intercepted siphoning crude from Nigerian Petrolatum Development Company Oil pipeline at Ozoro in Isioko North LGA. Two persons have been arrested in connection to the crime. Several other vehicles loaded with stolen products were intercepted at Obi Anyima Community in Ika South LGA and Ugo Community in Orhiomwon Edo State in follow up operations conducted.

The operation according to him, also recorded success in Akwa Ibom State as troops acting on credible intelligence intercepted 3 drums of premium motor spirit, at the fringes of Oron waterways.

He said the products were suspected to have been prepared for smuggling to a neighbouring country. Troops have also continued to maintain vigilance in the ongoing anti bunkering operations in the state to deny economic saboteurs and their collaborators freedom of action.