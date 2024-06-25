Troops apprehend gunrunners, recover arms, ammunition in Plateau, Kaduna

Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) and personnel of Nigeria Army 3 Division have apprehended notorious gunrunners, bandits, recovered arms and ammunition in different locations within Plateau and Kaduna States.

The Troops confirmed they had record a tremendous achievement sequel to the several intelligence-driven operations conducted to flush out terrorists from their hideout in Plateau and Kaduna axis.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen Monday in Jos Plateau state capital by Major Samson Nantip, media information officer of OPSH.

According OPSH mouthpiece “on 21 June 2024, troops conducted operation to flush out armed militias and other criminals in suspected bandit’s hideout at Pandam forest in Qua’anpan Local Government Area of Plateau State. During the operation, troops recovered 3 AK-47 rifles, 5 AK-47 magazines and 75 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition.

“Additionally, in a combined operation with a sister security agency on 21 June 2024, troops tracked and arrested a notorious gunrunner along Riyom-Abuja Road in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State. The suspect was arrested while on his way to supply 35 AK-47 magazines to another gunrunner who, unknown to the first gunrunner, had earlier been tracked and arrested in Kano State on 20 June 2024.

“Further information obtained from the arrested suspect led to the immediate arrest of the major arms supplier at Manchok in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna, while making efforts to receive the 35 AK-47 magazines from the first gunrunner for onward delivery to bandits in Zamfara State.

“Troops proceeded for search operation in the home of the major gunrunner and recovered the 35 AK-47 magazines, 60 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special), 3 Bajaj motorcycles, 3 mobile phones and items suspected to be local charms.”

Major Nantip appreciates general public for furnishing security agencies with credible information leading to the massive recovery. Urged for continue collaboration with security agencies in ensuring a crime-free environment.