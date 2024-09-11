Triple Celebration As AKIPCON Launches Book, Inaugurates EXCO, Confers Awards

.

Eyo-Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

It was an historic event as people from all walks of life converged on the civil Service auditorium, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat, Uyo, to witness a triple celebration as Akwa Ibom Oil Producing Community Development Network (AKIPCON) launched a new book, inaugurated the AKIPCON EXCO, coordinating committees for 31 local governments of the state and performed an investiture ceremony.

The event which took place under the distinguished chairmanship of Executive Director of EDEN, Chiba Williams recorded the highest attendance in the history of book launch in Akwa Ibom State.

The book entitled “STATE SECURITY MANAGEMENT, HYDROCARBON POLLUTION, ENVIRONMENT AND IMPLICATIONS ON HUMAN RIGHTS IN NIGERIA” was a testament to joined efforts and commitment by the President general and Secretary general of the organization, Ufot A. Phenson, PhD and Mr. Emmanuel Bassey on their vision to mitigate the harmful effects of oil exploration by oil majors for a better Akwa Ibom State, Niger Delta region and humanity at large.

The inauguration of AKIPCON’s newly constituted EXCO was the first part of the triple celebration. Aside from that the coordinating committees in the thirty one local governments of the state were also put in place.

The book launch was the middle lap of the epoch making triple celebration which commenced with unveiling of the book performed by a retired chief librarian of University of Uyo, Prof. (Mrs) Felicia Etim while the book review was carried out by President, Uyo Books Club, Dr. Udeme Nnana.

In his remarks, Dr. Phenson who expressed his gratitude to the audience for massive turnout, said realization of safe and secured society is a collective responsibility.

He added that the book was their own modest contributions to remind the people that they have not done enough to protect their environment, saying that we can’t wait for government to do everything for us.

Fielding questions from newsmen shortly after the event, the co-author and co- founder of the organization and Secretary general, Mr. Emmanuel Bassey, said they decided to put the facts about hazards of oil exploration and exploitation of the host communities in Niger Delta by oil majors into the book form because facts not recorded are bound to be forgotten.

He said the AKIPCON’S Awards on some paramount rulers and other distinguished sons and daughters of the state was a way of them appreciating them for their support and contributions to the organization and the society.

He however, empathized with those that have suffered traumatization as the results of degradation of their environment, losses of means of livelihood, insecurity and youth restiveness and oil spillage, begging for time as AKIPCON doesn’t want to adopt violence to fight their cause.

The investiture ceremony was the high point of the celebration as awards were conferred on deserving individuals who had made significant contributions to the state’s development. The recipients’ list was expansive.

The triple celebration was a resounding success, and it marked a significant milestone in AKIPCON’S journey to a better state free of all hazards. As long as AKIPCON is concerned the massive attendance at the event is indicative of support and backing of the people of the state to AKIPCON.