Trinity University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Charles Ayo is dead

The Vice Chancellor of Trinity University, Prof Charles Korede Ayo is dead. The Governing Council of the university confirmed this on Thursday.

In a statement released by the Corporate Affairs department, the University said that Professor Ayo passed on in the early hours of Wednesday, August 2, 2023, after a brief illness.

The Pro-Chancellor of the University, Pastor Samuel Olatunji, while addressing members of Management and staff, had commiserated with the family of the late Vice-Chancellor and the University community at large.

He described the development as shocking and unexpected. He however added that the Almighty God rules over the affairs of men, and has the sovereign prerogative over life and death. He remarked further that death is the way of all flesh and that, for believers, “whether we live, we live unto the Lord; and whether we die, we die unto the Lord: whether we live therefore, or die, we are the Lord’s,” quoting Romans 14:8 in the Bible.

He emphasised that the late Vice Chancellor had lived a fulfilled Christian and professional life, and had made an impact by contributing in no small measure to the success of the University, in so short a time.

“We are grateful to the Almighty God for a life that was meaningfully well spent in different areas of human endeavour and particularly in the tertiary education sector. To the glory of God, Professor Ayo reached the top of his career with soaring records of achievement. He laboured and succeeded in getting our University on a sound and respectable footing, and impacted so many lives, both within and outside of the University’ Pastor Olatunji said.

The Pro-Chancellor further implored the family of the late professor, and the University community, to take courage and solace in the Lord and build on the legacies of the departed scholar.

The Registrar of the University, Mr David O. Oyejide said the University would deeply miss the Vice Chancellor, and prayed that the Lord would keep the family and the University that he left behind.

