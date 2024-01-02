Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Trinity House Church, Cross Over Night service held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
 Head pastor of the Trinity House Church, Lagos, Ituah Ighodalo; ­­  (middle) j he is flank by Niyi Aderibigbe    (left)  Ariyibi Niyi ( right)  both members of the Church, during the Cross Over Night to usher in the new year held at Ligali Ayorinde St, Victoria Island, Lagos on 31/`12/2023... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
68
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Head pastor of the Trinity House Church, Lagos, Ituah Ighodalo; Leading the worshippers in Prayers.

Cross section of worshippers praying to God.

Head pastor of the Trinity House Church, Lagos, Ituah Ighodalo; (2nd Left) pose with other worshippers, During the Cross Over Night to usher in the new year held at Ligali Ayorinde St, Victoria Island, Lagos on 31/`12/2023… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10580 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 2, 2024

New Year Service at Methodist Church of the Trinity, Tinubu…

Cathedral Church of Christ, 2024 New Year Service held in…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 1, 2024

1 of 405