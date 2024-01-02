Trinity House Church, Cross Over Night service held in Lagos

Head pastor of the Trinity House Church, Lagos, Ituah Ighodalo; Leading the worshippers in Prayers.

Cross section of worshippers praying to God.

Head pastor of the Trinity House Church, Lagos, Ituah Ighodalo; (2nd Left) pose with other worshippers, During the Cross Over Night to usher in the new year held at Ligali Ayorinde St, Victoria Island, Lagos on 31/`12/2023… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng