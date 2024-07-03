Tributes in honour of Late Emeritus Professor Olusoga Sofola, @ 77 years held in Lagos

L-r… Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Professor Folasade Ogunsola; the widow Dr Yemi Sofola; Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji Bello.

L-r …Seyi Sofola (Son) Tomi Sodeine (Son-in-law) Yewande Sofola (first grand daughter) and Chenneil Brown (daughter in Law) .

Cross Section of the Clergy Men.

Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Professor Folasade Ogunsola; the widow Dr Yemi Sofola; Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji Bello (all middle) with Members of the Family and UNILAG , during the Tributes in honour of late Emeritus Professor Olusoga Sofola ,Nigerian Professor of Physiology and former Vice Chancellor of Olabisi Onabanjo University. He is currently the treasurer of Nigerian Academy of Science. was formerly an Academic staff at the University of Lagos held at College of Medicine , idi-Araba Lagos on 2/7./2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

