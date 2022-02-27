Tribute: Dr. Benjamin Okere @ 60: A Life Committed to Saving Lives

UGO AMADI

Dr Benjamin C. Okere, an astute Obstetrician and one of the best gynaecology Consultants, a seasoned leader, administrator and a Reverend Canon in the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Diocese of Lagos West, is one man who has demonstrated great capacity in dealing with female reproductive systems healthcare treatment and obstetrics in Nigeria and through his hands, has saved many lives.

He is certainly God’s gift to his people and to many generations. Visionaries like him are a rare phenomenon that come up once in a blue moon. People around him are always captivated and impressed by his humility and generosity.

As a leader of men, he has established the dimensions to lead men where they ought to be and shown that nothing so conclusively proves a man’s ability to lead others as what he does from day to day to lead himself.

His vision in career has transformed the way most people perceive female reproductive systems healthcare treatment. In ministry, he is an avid promoter of servant-leader principle and converses that life without Christ is vanity. Although he turns 60, his spirit is still high and he aspires to continue to transform the lives of many people.

The measure of this prodigious man of our time is seen in terms of the forte of his leadership commitments, the genuineness of his friendship, the sincerity of his purpose, the quiet courage of his convictions, his capacity to suffer and his willingness to endure in order to achieve success.

Despise him with every fibre in your vein, treasure him with every air you breathe or be apathetic to his style, philosophy and essence, Dr Benjamin C. Okere is a man you could say is fulfilling his destiny at 60.

He is clearly one of the leaders in the health sector in Nigeria that has distinguished himself, not only as a good Obstetrics and Gynaecology Consultant but also a dynamic health administrator, innovative manager, excellent Christian leader and a missioner, who has shown a high degree of integrity, dexterity and transparency in both private, religious and public affairs.

His ingenious, creative, pragmatic and resilient approach to healthcare delivery has put smiles in several homes and his silent labours has been well recognized in his parish, Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral (AVMCC), which has continued to be a shining light among all the Dioceses of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion and the Church of Christ at large.

Absolutely, his character and actions epitomize the true face of Christianity, patriotism, nationalism, and optimism as he is leading a new agenda for pure Christian living and integrity in the market place.

As one of the finest gynaecology consultants presently working with Lagoon Hospitals, Lagos Nigeria, Dr. Benjamin C. Okere, FMCOG, MPH has stamped his signature as leader in the healthcare treatment in Nigeria and has conducted various scientific studies, some of which include; Prevalence of Intrapartum, Serum Hepatitis B in Health Centres in Lagos State, Attitude of couples to Family Planning in Owerri, Outcome of Pregnant Teenagers in Labour in Lagos State, Knowledge and Attitude of Student Nurses in Lagos State to Human Papilloma Vaccination and Cancer of cervix.

He is indeed a great man in the medical world and highly regarded by his fellows because through him, the LORD has delivered a lot of pregnant women and their babies.

Dr Okere, as popularly called, is one of the twins born on February 27, 1962 to Late Mr. Ebenezer Uchendu Amaeshi Okere who retired as an inspector of Primary Schools, Layreader and Late Mrs. Gladys Okere, a retired teacher and chorister Soloist, from Obibieezina ,Owerri North LGA, Imo State.

Interestingly, Dr. Okere qualified from the College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1988 and is a 2005 fellow of the Medical College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (FMCOG).

He was a Senior Registrar of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, between 2002 and 2005; after which he worked briefly as a Consultant with a Fertility Centre in Lagos.

Thereafter, he received an international appointment from the Gambian Ministry of Health as a Consultant and later, Head, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the Royal Victoria Teaching Hospital, Gambia.

He was the Chairman of the Advisory Board to the Gambian Ministry of Health; and one of five core members that developed the Reproductive Protocol for the Department of Reproductive Health of the Ministry.

Dr. Okere was also appointed as a part-time lecturer in the School of Medical Sciences, University of The Gambia between 2005 and 2007.

He returned to Nigeria in 2007, and worked as a consultant with a private hospital in Lagos before joining Lagoon Hospitals since in 2011.

As a Christian leader, he provided and still providing mentorship to teeming youths in the church and Scripture Union, Nigeria.

It will interest you to know that at the age of 10, he became a chorister in his local church and the only licensed student-layreader by Late Bishop Otubelu, Diocese of Enugu in 1987 at the University of Nigeria Enugu, Campus Protestant Chapel.

He was a one-time Secretary of Angels of Christ Society, St Paul’s Anglican Church, Ishagatedo (1991-92), Sunday School teacher (Children/ Teenagers) at Nigerian Air Force Protestant Church Ikeja (1994-2007), St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Mafoluku (Layreader, Sunday School teacher, building committee member). He also served at Archbishop Abiodun Adetiloye Memorial Anglican Church, Ajao Estate as a Seminarian.

His service as a one-time Vice President of Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International, (FGBMFI) Ajao Estate Chapter was quite remarkable and eventful.

He served as a Medical adviser, Diocese of the Gambia (2005-6), Medical adviser, Diocese of Lagos West boys brigade and girls guild in 2022, and a Member Board of Diocese of Lagos West Medical Centre,

A Graduate of Lagos Anglican Seminary (LAS) 2011, Ben Okere was ordained Deacon by pioneer Bishop, Diocese Of Lagos West, Late Rt Rev Dr Awelewa Adebiyi in 2012 and a full Priest by the Rt. Rev. Dr. J. Olusola Odedeji in 2013.

He was also installed a honorary and statutory Canon of Archbishop Vinning Memorial Cathedral Church, Diocese of Lagos West, on the seat of Rt. Rev. Seth Irunsewe Kale in 2020 and has been a Cathedral priest for 8years.

He is happily married to his wife, Dr. Mrs Ebele Okere and they are blessed with wonderful children.

As we celebrate the life of this healthcare Leader, Reverend gentleman and icon at 60, a man of great repute, leader of men, a man of dignity, an achiever, a man of the people and for the people, a humanitarian, promoter of excellent Christian living, astute gynaecology consultant, lover of God and a Christian per excellent, Dr Benjamin C. Okere’s philosophy of life is fortified by his deep personal commitment to his impacting the world through hardwork and excellence.

Obviously, Benjamin Okere stands high as a real Global and Nigerian Christian from the southeast. His love for God and humanity is highly contagious, it stands him out as an outstanding healthcare professional and industrious worker. He is without question, a visionary healthpreneur who has over the years, been working modestly to support people in different levels of life, essentially the needy.

Just like Mehmet Murat Ildan said, ‘If there is someone who has saved your life, remember his name as long as you live, even if you forget your own name.’ Today we all raise our glasses in cheers to a blissful 60th birthday because God has used you to save our lives in one way or the other.

Our prayer is that the best this earth can give, and the finest the heavens may yield be yours today and always. We wish you the choicest treasures of the ancient mountains and the fruitfulness of the everlasting hills. As your age is, so shall your strength be.