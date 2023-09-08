Tribunal verdict: Obi, Atiku head to Supreme Court, say battle for justice continues

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party , Peter Obi ,the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Presidential Candidate in the 2023 General Election, Atiku Abubakar have rejected the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

The Presidential Candidates both party’s in the contentious February 25th election, has instructed thier lawyers to immediately challenge the ruling of the five-member Presidential Election Petitions Court led by Justice Simon Haruna Tsamani.

Obi disclosed this at a press conference in the commercial town of Onitsha, Anambra state on Thursday in reaction to the PEPC ruling Yesterday, where he copiously acknowledged the Court’s contributions to due process and the seeming attempt to strengthen our democracy.

Obi said “As petitioners in this case, we respect the views and rulings of the Court, but we disagree with the Court’s reasoning and conclusions in the judgment it delivered. It is my intention as a presidential candidate and the intention of the Labour Party to challenge this judgment by way of appeal immediately, as allowed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”

“Our legal team has already received our firm instruction to file an appeal against the decision. I shall not relent in the quest for justice, not necessarily for myself but indeed for our teeming supporters all over the country and beyond whose mandate to us at the polls was regrettably truncated by INEC.”

The Presidential Candidate noted that while the PEPC has rendered its judgment, it is not the final arbiter as the responsibility now falls on the Supreme Court.

He acknowledged the fact that judgment is not coterminous with justice but he implored Nigerians to remain focused, steadfast, and peaceful; and to abide by the rule of law and understand that this matter has not reached its logical conclusion.

The Labour Party standard bearer remarked that “the strength and value of our democracy reside in solid national institutions and our confidence in them noting that Electoral litigations will be almost unnecessary and nonexistent if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) discharges its statutory functions creditably, transparently and with discernible fairness.

He stated that it’s when that body fails, as it did recently, thus subverting the will of Nigerian voters, that the recourse to the judiciary becomes imperative, as is now the case.

The former Anambra state Governor thanked every Nigerian who has supported the cause and campaign for a New Nigeria characterized by fairness, equity, justice, the rule of law, peace, prosperity, inclusiveness, sustainable growth, and development.

Finally, he thanked his legal team and assured his numerous supporters across the country and beyond, the Labour Party, the Obidient Family, and all those who showed up daily during the court trials not to despair because a New Nigeria is possible and achievable.

Also, Addressing a news conference on Thursday in Abuja, Abubakar said he has already informed his lawyers to activate the process of appealing the judgment at the Supreme Court.

He said that the journey of his political career held so much to the courage and fearless decisions of the judiciary, as he had found the judiciary as a worthy pillar to rest on in the pursuit of justice.

Abubakar insisted that the way the 2023 presidential election was managed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) left behind unenviable precedents, adding that his decision to go to court was anchored on his belief that the court is the sanctuary of justice.

The former Vice president, however, said that the Wednesday PEPT judgement fell short of people’s expectations and failed to restore people confidence in credible election in the country.

“I am afraid that the judgment of the court as rendered by the court yesterday, has failed to restore confidence in our dreams of free and fair elections devoid of human manipulations.

“Like I did say at the beginning of this legal battle when I instructed my lawyers to file my petition challenging the outcome of the presidential election, my ultimate goal in this pursuit is to ensure that democracy is further strengthened through the principles and processes of fair hearing.

“I take great pains to tell you that the decision of the court of first instance on this matter utterly falls far short of that expectation.

“I am therefore here to tell you that, though the judgment of the court yesterday is respected, it is a judgment that I refuse to accept.

“I refuse to accept the judgment because I believe that it is bereft of substantial justice. However, the disappointment in the verdict of the court can never destroy my confidence in the judiciary.

“Consequently, I have asked my lawyers to activate my constitutionally guaranteed rights of appeal to the higher court, which, in the instance, is the Supreme Court,” Abubakar said.

The former vice president said it was his conviction that the electoral process in Nigeria should be devoid of untidy manipulations and that the outcome of every election should be a perfect reflection of the wishes of the electorate.

“I believe that such is the only way through which our democracy can have a manifest expression of its true meaning.

“Whether I prevail in this quest or not, the record of my effort in ensuring an order of credible elections in Nigeria shall remain for the future generations to evaluate.”

Abubakar however urged all his supporters to remain steadfast and loyal to the PDP.

“I urge them to take solace in an immortal lesson I learned from my leader and mentor, the late Shehu Yar’Adua, that losing a battle is less important than losing the war.

“We might have lost a battle yesterday, but the war is well ahead of us. And I believe that with our hopes in God, we shall win the war of restoring confidence in our electoral system,” Abubakar said.

Giving hope to the disappointed members of PDP, Abubakar said he was one of the founding members of the party and he believed that the PDP remained a strong party and mother of all political parties.

He said that the members have no reason to lose hope in PDP but remain loyal members of the historic party.

“Why would you not want to be proud to be a member of PDP? There is absolutely no reason.

“I therefore want our members to remain loyal to remain dedicated and to foster national unity,” Abubakar said.

Earlier in his speech, the PDP acting National Chairman, Alhaji Umar Damagum said as a law abiding political party, PDP received the PEPC judgment with shock.

“The judgement of the PEPT which came out yesterday left lovers of democracy in and outside the country, more confused with a lot of questions whether the Nigerian Constitution, Electoral Act and other laws guiding the conduct of credible election in our country are still functional.

“Close observation from the faces of Nigeria across the country shows hopelessness and despair since the pronouncement of the judgment.

“Lawyers, politicians and other stakeholders from all divides were left confused as both law and facts were visibly thrown overboard,” he said.

Damagum also urged PDP members not to lose focus or be distracted, saying the party National Working Committee (NWC) was working to continue pursue it mandate, put the party together to give Nigeria credible opposition

.I won’t validate mandate banditry, says Abubakar

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has not issued any statement congratulating President Bola Tinubu over the outcome of the election petition tribunal in Abuja

Reacting to a purported statement allegedly from Atiku, congratulating Tinubu on the judgement of the tribunal, the Media Adviser to the former Vice President, Mr. Paul Ibe said that it is fake news being orchestrated by those desperately looking for validation for the usurpation of the mandate of Nigerians.

According to Ibe, Atiku couldn’t have validated electoral banditry because doing so would have amounted to a rape on the conscience of Nigerians who have struggled for years to entrench electoral integrity.

Ibe noted that “if their conscience is clear and they are convinced that their victory is valid, they don’t have to blackmail their political opponents into congratulating them through fake news.”

“Why should a man be desperate for validation? Does truth require validation? Why should you issue a congratulatory statement and attribute it to Atiku if your conscience is not troubled by the electoral heist you have perpetrated,” he queried.

Contrary to the fake news being circulated by Tinubu propagandists, Atiku has already asked his lawyers to proceed to the Supreme Court to challenge the judgement of the election petition tribunal.

To confirm that the purported message is fake and pedestrian, it was addressed to the “President-elect.” Though we know it is a pyrrhic victory, is it not ridiculous to still address Bola Tinubu as “President-elect” five months after swearing-in?

According to Ibe, “this struggle is not about Atiku; it’s about Nigeria and the future of our democracy. By allowing election riggers to get away with their misdeeds, our democracy will be in greater jeopardy. Consent is essential to democratic mandate; ruling people against their will undermines everything democracy stands for.”

He also explained that the PDP presidential candidate is not going into retirement and will instead continue to be part of the struggle to deepen democracy in the country.

“The Waziri has nothing personal against President Tinubu. He owes him no ill will. Let me, however, make it very clear that this struggle is about principle and justice. He is not in this struggle because he hates Tinubu. He is in it to ensure that people who rigged elections are not allowed to get away with it. Injustice and rigging promote bitterness and division. No leader should be proud to lead angry and aggrieved citizens,” Ibe stressed.

.As APC congratulates Tinubu on victory

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

National Secretaru of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru said the party watched with keen interest the ” how tyhe court meticulously adjudicated on all the petitions brought before it by aggrieved parties and entered judgement in favour of our great party,

Basiru said at a briefing on Thursday that the “PEPT has reaffirmed the mandate handed our party and its Presidential Candidate, now President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by millions of Nigerians through the ballot on February 25, 2023. This epochal judgement has reinforced our democracy and underscored the vibrancy and independence of the judiciary

“No doubt, the 2023 presidential election was keenly contested. The outcome remains a wholesale endorsement of our party’s vision, values and commitment to rebuilding and repositioning our country for greatness. Our campaign, planked on the unity and prosperity of Nigeria and our message of Renewed Hope obviously resonated with Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora.

“We acknowledge and applaud the diligence and professionalism of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, local and foreign observers and other stakeholders in ensuring a credible, free and fair election. We also commend our Party leaders, members, supporters and campaigners for their unwavering commitment and resilience throughout the electoral process,”

The APC national scribe said “as we soldier on in the business of governance, the APC will stay focused and resolute in fostering unity and improving the quality of life of all Nigerians as enshrined in the eight-point agenda of this administration.”

He enjoined all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnicity, religion or political leanings to join hands with APC in the onerous but patriotic task of building a better, more prosperous nation and concluded by commending the judiciary for “strengthening our democratic process through the instrumentality of the law.”

.It’s time for them to have sense, Keyamo attacks opposition

However, The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has knocked opposition seeking the nullification of President Bola Tinubu’s victory during the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

The minister also asked those opposed to Tinubu’s victory to “have some sense” and embrace his (Tinubu’s) government.

This is coming after the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal struck out the case of Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, and upheld the victory of Tinubu.

Atiku and Obi rejected Wednesday’s judgment of the tribunal affirming the election of Tinubu.

The Legal Adviser to the Labour Party, Kehinde Edun, vowed to challenge the judgment at the Supreme Court.

Also, Atiku’s Lead Counsel, Chris Uche, SAN, said he had received instructions from his client to file an appeal at the Supreme Court.

He said “The judgment has been delivered but we have not received justice. Luckily, the law has given us leverage to go on appeal to the Supreme Court. We have instructions from our clients to go to the Supreme Court. The struggle continues.”

The PEPT which began sitting at 9.40 am at the Court of Appeal, Abuja, ruled that the petition filed by Atiku and Obi and their parties had no merit and unanimously upheld Tinubu’s electoral victory in the February 25 presidential election.

The five-member panel took turns to dismiss the petitions presented by Atiku and Obi against the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission on March 1, 2023.

The judgment was delivered by the Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Haruna Tsammani, assisted by other members of the panel-Justices Stephen Adah, Monsurat Bolaji-Yusuf, Moses Ugo, and Abba Mohammed

But reacting to the judgement, Keyamo, in a post on X, said the tribunal judgment has proved him and others right.

He wrote, “Today, Daniel has come to judgment: whether it is the fake US drug issue or the 25% FCT issue or the issue of IREV, EVERY SINGLE thing some of us have always shouted ourselves hoarse about during the campaigns and post-campaigns have been PROVED ABSOLUTELY RIGHT.

“It only reassures some of us to always stand up for what we believe in, even if it appears to be against the temporary tide! Eventually, posterity will always vindicate the just!

“Huge congratulations to @officialABAT for this judicial vindication from all the wicked lies against his person. Now, it is time for them to have some sense and embrace his government and national reconciliation!”