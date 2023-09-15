Tribunal verdict: Don’t demonise judiciary, SAN begs Nigerians

.We’ll get justice in Supreme Court- PDP BoT

MBA Ukweni, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has called on Nigerians to refrain from demonising the nation’s judiciary.

Ukweni made the call during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Calabar.

Reacting to the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal delivered in Abuja on Sept. 6,

the SAN. said the tribunal judges gave their judgment and made their positions based on the evidence placed before them and the law.

The senior advocate there is an avenue for anyone who was not comfortable with the decisions to approach the Supreme Court .

“I don’t like a situation where the judiciary is castigated to the point of intimidation due to their work. The judiciary has had a lot of rough times in this country.

“Their has been the issue of undue interference with the judiciary, an arm of government that is supposed to be independent from the other arms and dispassionate.

“Judges are not infallible. It is only God who is. So, the public should be a little patient with the judiciary,” he said.

He added that what Nigeria needs as a nation is are strong institutions.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) has expressed optimism that the Supreme Court would right the wrong in the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) upholding the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

The BoT Chairman, Sen. Adolphus Wabara, said this when he read the communique issued at the end of the board’s 75th meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

“The BoT restates its rejection of the judgment of the PEPC in upholding the declaration of the APC as winner of the Feb. 25, Presidential election, in spite of the evidence clearly pointing to the contrary.

“The BoT is resolved to take urgent steps to resists the current manifest desperation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to turn Nigeria into a one-party state,” Wabara said.

He added that the BoT was confident in the capacity and courage of the Supreme Court to ultimately and decisively right the wrongs and correct the manifest errors contained in the judgment of the PEPC.

He commended the PDP’s Presidential Candidate, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar for following due process in his quest to retrieve the presidential mandate.

Wabara expressed concerns over the hardship, insecurity and general sense of apprehension across the country occasioned by the implementation of policies of the APC administration.

“The BoT is seriously worried over the continued fall in the value of the naira arising from the ill-implemented policies of the APC with attendant devastating negative effect on the economy resulting in agonizing high costs and unbearable pressure on families,” he said.

Wabara also expressed worry over the currently situation in the country, saying that Nigerians looked unto the PDP for solution and direction.

“The BoT assures Nigerians that in spite of the challenges, the PDP remains united, stronger and more determined to continue to lead the charge to rescue our democracy and return our nation to the path of credible elections, rule of law, national cohesion and economic prosperity,“ he said

Meanwhile, The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, has set aside the judgment of the National and State House of Assembly Election Tribunal in Asaba, Delta State.

The court affirmed the candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Ngozi Okolie, as the duly elected lawmaker.

It would be recalled that in February Ngozi Okolie of LP polled a total vote of 53,879 to defeat the incumbent minority leader Elumelu of the Peoples Democratic Party who pulled 33,456 while Tony Nwaake of polled 11, 712 votes

However, the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, Delta State, declared Ndudi Elumelu of the PDP as the winner of the 2023 House of Representatives election for the constituency, in July