Tribunal: Ohanaeze Ndigbo still studying judgement- Spokesman

BY CLEMENT NNACHI /ABAKALIKI

Apex Igbo Socio-Cultural Organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has restated that the group was still studying the ruling of the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) that dismissed the petitions challenging INEC declaration of President Bola Tinubu as winner of February 25th presidential election.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Organization Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, made the declaration in a telephone interview while reacting on the judgement.

According to him, *since the judgment was just delivered on Wednesday, it becomes necessary for us to take time and study it before commenting on the ruling.

Meanwhile, Abakaliki the Ebonyi State capital have remained calm, as residents go about their lawful activities.

Most respondents interviewed cautioned the political class to ensure the reduction of the hardship faced by the citizenry.

A Political Analyst Mr Geoffrey Nwabueze, emphasized that what was paramount to the people was for government to reduce the excruciating pains experienced by the masses.

However, they were heavy presence of security personnel comprising the police and army stationed in various strategic locations of the capital city and it’s environs.

It would be recalled that the Presidential Election Petition Courts in it’s ruling, dismissed the petitions instituted by both Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party /PDP.

The Tribunal ruled that the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate Peter Obi, failed to prove their case against President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The court had earlier thrown out the petition of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against the All Progressives Congress (APC) Vice Presidential candidate and current Vice President, Kashim Shettima for being incompetent.

.Atiku, Obi failed to specify polling units they were robbed of victory– Chekwas Okorie

Also reacting , Chief Chekwas okoris said ‘I am not surprised at the outcome of the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT.

took the time to read through the petitions of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour party before now. I was satisfied that the petitioners failed woefully to specify the polling units or collation centers where they were denied lawful votes, which could have earned either of them victory at the polls. Rather than prove a case of substantial non-compliance with the electoral law, they seemed to have relied on scoring technical points to win their petitions.

Their strategy failed. It is clear even to the unwary that the framers of the 1999 constitution could not have intended to confer on the Federal Capital Territory, FTC, superior status to the rest of the states of the Federation.

What is clear to the discerning public that painstakingly followed the delivery of the unanimous judgments by the five judges of the Tribunal which lasted for more than10 hours and which was broadcast live by all major television and radio networks in Nigeria is that the declaration of President Tinubu as the lawful winner of the February 25th, 2023 Presidential election was well founded. While the petitioners may wish to exercise their right of appeal, l do not expect a different outcome. I most sincerely congratulate President Tinubu and his vice president, Senator Kashim.

The President should be focused on the onerous task of governing a complex and complicated country without further distractions. In addition to delivering on his campaign promises, Nigeria’s geopolitical structure is in urgent need of resetting. President Tinubu is a well-known champion of true federalism. So much is expected from him in this regard.

I am confident that he has the capacity and ability to launch Nigeria on the path of rapid and sustainable development. I urge Nigerians to pray for the President and cooperate with his administration. I also urge those in opposition to be constructive and patriotic in their criticism of government policies and actions. The Legislature has a responsibility to revisit the electoral laws to remove all established lacunae and ambiguities to make future elections less contentious.

.Abiodun Congratulates Tinubu Shettima over Tribunal Verdict

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on Wednesday congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President, Kashim Shettima on their resounding victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The Tribunal, in a unanimous decision, threw out the petition filed by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart Atiku Abubakar, ruling that President Tinubu was duly elected on February 25 as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Prince Abiodun said the tribunal’s verdict was an affirmation of the trust reposed in the President by Nigerians as evidenced in the outcome of the presidential election.

He described the judgment as sound, detailed and comprehensive, noting that the judges displayed unmatched courage in the discharge of their duties.

“It is heart warming that the tribunal judges did not succumb to intimidation by the opposition, who deployed various antics to sway the judgement in their favour.

“The judgement is a further testament to the fact that the judiciary is the last hope of our people,” the governor said.