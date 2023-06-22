Tribunal: INEC deliberately deleted results in the BVAS machine – Witness tells Court

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

A witness of the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on Thursday, told the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja, that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), deliberately deleted election results from the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine after the February 25 elections.

Atiku who was the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Party (PDP) in the last election, in his petition alongside the party, is challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential poll.

The witness, Hitler Nwala, a Digital Forensic Analyst told the court that he conducted a Forensic Analysis of the BVAS machines used in the conduct of the election.

Led in evidence by the Lead counsel for PDP, Chief Chris Uche, Nwala produced a Forensic Analysis report of 110 BVAS machines which he examined, alongside 6 annexures and a certificate of compliance with the evidence act.

In his report, Nwala told the court that nothing was wrong with the BVAS machines deployed by INEC, but that all the results on the machines were deleted at the time of his analysis.

He noted that although INEC said they would reconfigure the BVAS in preparation for the Governorship Election, results in the machines deployed to FCT Abuja on February 25, were also deleted.

Nwala however admitted not to have neither been in Abuja nor interviewed some Presiding Officers who participated in the election.

Chief Uche (SAN) tendered the Forensic Analysis Report with the 6 annexures and the Certificate of Compliance as evidence in their case.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Haruna Tsammani admitted the documents as exhibits despite Objections by the respondents.

At the resumed proceedings, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) tendered INEC Certified True Copies (CTC) of EC8A forms for 20 LGAs in Ogun, 17 LGAs in Ondo, 27 LGAs in Jigawa and 20 LGAs in Rivers states as evidence in his petition.

Justice Tsammani after admitting the documents, adjourned proceedings till Friday, June 23.