Tribunal dismisses Labour Party /Edeoga’s allegationthat Peter Mbah’s NYSC certificate was forged

COSMAS CHUKWU

Enugu governorship election tribunal dismisses the allegation of Edeoga/LP that Governor Peter Mbah’s NYSC discharge certificate was forged.

Tribunal holds that Dr Peter Mbah did not submit his NYSC certificate to INEC in aid of his qualification to contest for office governor, since he was already qualified without NYSC certificate.

Tribunal rejects Edeoga’s witnesses, rules that the LP governorship candidate did not present any admissible evidence to prove that Mbah’s certificate was forged

