Tribunal Affirms Bauchi Governor Election Victory and rejoices

The governorship election petitions tribunal in Bauchi affirmed the election of Governor Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as governor of the state on Wednesday.

The tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar who challenged the outcome of the March 18 governorship poll for lack of merit.

The candidate of the APC and his party approached the court challenging the result of the election, saying that there were non compliance with electoral act, electoral irregularities as well as bypass of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (B-VAS) machines in some polling units.

He also said that there were suppression of votes, inflation and deflation of scores and that the winner, Bala Mohammed was not duly elected by the majority of the voters.

While delivering the judgement, the Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice P.T Kwahar, said that the petitioner faulted the election in some polling units of Toro, Dass, Zaki, Itas-Gadau, Alkaleri, Bauchi, Tafawa Balewa, Ningi, Dambam and Ganjuwa Local Government Areas.

The petitioners failed to prove allegation with a tangible evidence to show that the B-VAS was truly manipulated, Kwahar said.

According to him, the witnesses brought by the petitioner presented evidence based on hearsay as they were not present at the polling units, adding that they did not demonstrate enough to show that the results were mutilated, manipulated or tampered with as claimed.

He said they also failed to establish beyond reasonable doubt that the APC candidate won the election.

“The election of the 18th of March 2023 was conducted in total compliance with the electoral act and the petition is hereby dismissed.

“Consequently, the return of the second respondent as the truly elected governor of Bauchi state by the first respondent in the conduct of the governorship election of the 18th of March, 2023 is hereby affirmed” he said

Speaking to journalists immediately after his victory, Governor Bala Mohammed said that it is time to set aside whatever misgivings and move on.

According to him, “today, the Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Bauchi, revalidated the mandate that you gave to me last March. It was a profound judgment that will continue to resonate within multiple circles as a demonstration of judicial rigour and commonsense and an affirmation of the sovereign will of the people over political brinksmanship and an entitlement mentality.

“Our victory today is by the grace of Allah who gives power to whom he wishes and takes it without consulting the holder. We are once again reminded that all power is held in trust on behalf of God.

“It is an unambiguous statement that despite the mischief of political merchants who arrogate to themselves kingmaker status and deceive some of our unsuspecting compatriots into believing that they can determine the destiny of others, God still reigns in the affairs of all his creations.

“In the nature of things, many of our supporters would expect me to jubilate over the verdict that has just confirmed the overwhelming mandate that they freely gave to me at the last governorship election in the state. Naturally, I am relieved and happy that this distraction has been put aside.

“However, how I wish that we got to this point devoid of the acrimony, the bitterness, the resource hemorrhage, the bickering, the time wasted. How I wish that rather than dissipate energy through avoidable litigation, we had all resolved what is a disagreement among brothers through discussion, consultation and unity of purpose. How I wish all of us had submitted to the Supreme will of Allah than succumb to our ego and personal fantasies,” he said.

He also hailed the judiciary over the judgement, however, he decried that unbridled litigation continues to wreak incalculable havoc on politics, social consciousness and economic progress.

“As a constitutionalist who has stood with the law at critical moments in our country’s history, I will be the first to admit that the framers of our constitution did not err by coopting judicial intervention as part and parcel of the electoral process.

“It is the epitome of our Doctrine of Separation of Powers that gives confidence to the aggrieved not to resort to self-help. It ensures constitutional and social harmony.

“However, I wish to state, with every sense of responsibility, that unbridled litigation continues to wreak incalculable havoc on our body politics, social consciousness and economic progress. More importantly, it gives a segment of the populace a false sense of indignation just as it unnecessarily polarizes the society. In all sincerity, I do not think it pays to continue this way.

“Now that the tribunal has ruled, it is my candid opinion that it is time to set aside whatever misgivings we may have and move on. The task ahead of us is enormous, requiring unity of purpose, a polling together of resources, integration of talents and leveraging the unique attributes of each of the contestants, as we seek to create a better society for our people”.

