TRCN’s 4th Annual Conference to Address Global Teacher Shortage

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In a bid to address the global shortage of qualified teachers and the future of the teaching profession, the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) is set to hold its 4th Annual Online Conference on October 16-17, 2024.

The conference, themed “Advancing Teacher Professionalization in Nigeria Towards Education 2030: Challenges, Strategies and Prospects,” aims to address the global shortage of qualified teachers and the future of the teaching profession.

Acting Registrar Stella-Maria Nwokeocha announced the conference at a press briefing, citing the United Nations Secretary General’s concerns highlighted at the 2022 Transforming Education Summit.

The summit’s High-Level Panel on the Teaching Profession reported a “dramatic shortage of teachers worldwide” and emphasized the need for urgent action.

The conference will feature national and international experts discussing subthemes such as quality teaching, continuous professional development, and collaborative learning.

Over 3,000 persons have registered, and participation is free, with 25 Professional Development credits available for attendees.

“As at today, over 3, 000 persons have registered, and the number is expected to grow further. The Conference will be streamed live on TRCN social media handles and those of UNESCO Nigeria which has greatly provided the technical support.

“TRCN will also set up viewing centers across the FCT, Kano, Jigawa, Kaduna, Lagos, Oyo and other states where teachers may be willing to assemble and participate. Registration and participation are free for all, and that by participating a teacher will earn 25 PD credits as part of the requirements for the renewal of his or her teaching licence”, she said.

TRCN’s statutory mandate covers all education levels and sectors, making the conference open to teachers from primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions, both public and private.

Viewing centers will be set up across various states for teachers to participate.

Nwokeocha further stated that TRCN statutory mandate covers all levels of the education system, and both the public and private sectors. Therefore, the Conference was for teachers at the primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, whether public or private sector.

She said there was also a critical need for the participation of teacher educators at the faculties of education in the Nigerian universities, colleges of education, and schools of education in the polytechnics.