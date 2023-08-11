TRCN to hold third edition of online conference of registered teachers in the county

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) says the third edition of the online conference of registered teachers in the country will hold from 30 to 31 August 2023.

Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Professor Josiah Ajiboye, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the conference being organised by TRCN with the support of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and some other agencies under the Federal Ministry of Education, has its theme as ‘Promoting Community of Practice among Nigerian Teachers for Effective Service Delivery.’

According to the TRCN boss, the envisioned theme for the conference stems from the idea that teachers across board have garnered different professional experiences over the years and the time has come to create a platform where knowledge sharing should be made a culture amongst the Nigerian teachers.

“This aims to enhance teachers’ capacities through the utilization of collaborative partnership and leveraging open access online learning platforms.

” This initiative recognizes the need to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and professional growth among educators, ultimately leading to improved teaching practices and student outcomes. This has become apparent because of the need to leverage on knowledge sharing from different quarters.

“Teachers play vital role in shaping the educational landscape in any economy, however, many educators face challenges in accessing continuous professional development and opportunities for collaboration.

” This conference aims to address these challenges by creating a platform for teachers to engage in a community of practice, where they can exchange ideas, share experiences, and lessons learned another to enhance their job performance.

” Through leveraging community of practice and collaborative partnerships, we can create a scalable and accessible platform for professional development, ultimately benefiting teachers and, turn, students. Quality education depends heavily on the continuous professional development of teachers. To overcome these challenges, this year’s conference proposes the exploration of collaborative partnership as a key strategy.”

The blended conference will provide a platform for registered teachers to share experiences and learn from experts and fellow teachers on how they can leverage on knowledge from colleagues across boards.

Recall that in 2021, the TRCN in fufilment of one of its critical mandates pioneered the maiden edition of the annual national teachers’ conference, while the second edition took place in 2022.

As a teaching regulatoy body responsible for updating the teachers’ knowledge and putting them abreast of innovations in teaching and learning, the Council has continued to empower teachers through the online conference as well as as ensuring relevant policies in the teaching profession.