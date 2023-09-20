Travellers cry out over headless female body dumped along Iseyin -road 

— As they alleged four female corpses “without womb dumped at Iwo Road.

Policemen attached to the Iseyin Division Oyo state police command are said to have began a search for a headless female corpse dumped along the Iseyin – Ibadan road in the state.

Their search for the headless female corpse follows a report by travellers that they sighted a headless corpse along the Iseyin road.

An eyewitness who requested anonymity stated that the headless body of a tall woman who adorned a waist bead was sighted on Monday when he was travelling along the Iseyin road. He therefore appeals to law enforcement agents to remove the corpse as soon as possible as the corpse was already bloated.

He said ” I don’t know what the quest for money has turned people into . Is it that they no longer value human lives?How can you kill a person, cut off her head and dump her body along the roadside. I was traveling into Ibadan yesterday when we noticed a dead body along the road. Our driver stopped and we came down to take a look at the corpse. What we saw was terrible. A dead body of a female was lying along the road. Her head has been cut off. She was tall and had a bead on her waist. The corpse was already bloated.”.

Another traveler said “. The annoying aspect is that how can she be identified without her head? We didn’t see a bag or anything when we peeked at her corpse. Her family members will be looking for her. They will not know that she has been brutally killed and dumped along the road side”

Speaking further, the first traveller said ,, What has happened to our conscience? In the last three months I have been getting news that ritual killers lure young women to hotels and remove thier wombs and then they’ll dump the corpses. Four of such corpses have been found at Iwo Road. “

Efforts to get the reaction of the Oyo state police command spokesperson SP Adewale Oyefeso were not possible. However, a senior police officer at the state command said such killings and corpses have not been brought to the police’s attention.

” I no have not received any report on such killings and mutilated corpses. However, police men have been instructed to comb the Iseyin road to recover the corpse if indeed the corpse was dumped there “