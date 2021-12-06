Travel Red List : UK suspends processing of visitor visa applications from Nigeria

The British High Commission says it will pause “making decisions” on visitor visa applications from all red list countries, which includes Nigeria.

The decision was announced in a statement issued by the commission on Sunday.

The development comes hours after the UK added Nigeria to its travel red list.

“To support the UK Government’s aim to protect public health from COVID-19 and associated variants of concern (VOC), UK Visas & Immigration (UKVI) will pause making decisions on visitor visa applications in all red list countries, including Nigeria, until travel restrictions are lifted,” the statement reads.