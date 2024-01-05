Travel Agent docked over alleged N700m visa scam

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court Ibadan, on Thursday granted an Ibadan based travel agent, Christon Wilson, 65, bail for N10 million, over alleged visafor alleged N700 million visa scam.

The case is in connection with procurement of Australian Visa.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr O. Abdulsalam, asked for his client’s bail on the most liberal term but the Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. O. Ogunkanmi, granted the bail in the amount, with two sureties.

Ogunkanmi said the sureties must be people with landed property with Certificates of Occupancy within the

court jurisdictions.

She, thereafter, adjourned the matter till April 23, for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Wilson, of Kristi Manpower, at Damin Plaza, 42, M.K.O. Abiola Way, Ring Road, Ibadan, was charged with 332-count charges bordering on obtaining under false pretence and stealing.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Sikiru Opaleye, told the court that the defendant, between October 2022 and November 2023, allegedly obtained N6.7 million from one Adekemi Oni.

Opaleye said “the defendant allegedly collected the money from her under the pretence of procuring Australian Visa for her and her family which he knew to be false and allegedly stole from her