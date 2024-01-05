Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Travel Agent docked over alleged N700m visa scam

Latest News
8
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
An Iyaganku  Magistrates’ Court Ibadan, on Thursday granted an Ibadan based travel agent, Christon Wilson, 65,  bail for N10 million,  over alleged visafor alleged N700 million visa scam.
The case is in connection with  procurement of Australian Visa.
Counsel to the defendant, Mr O. Abdulsalam, asked for his client’s bail on the most liberal term but the Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. O. Ogunkanmi, granted the bail in the amount, with two sureties.
 Ogunkanmi said the sureties must be people with landed property with Certificates of Occupancy within the
court jurisdictions.
She, thereafter, adjourned the matter till April 23, for mention.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Wilson,  of Kristi Manpower, at Damin Plaza, 42, M.K.O. Abiola Way,  Ring Road, Ibadan, was charged  with 332-count charges bordering on obtaining under false pretence  and stealing.
The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Sikiru Opaleye, told the court that the defendant, between October 2022 and November 2023, allegedly obtained N6.7 million from one Adekemi Oni.
Opaleye said “the defendant allegedly collected the money from her under the pretence of procuring Australian Visa for her and her family which he knew to be false and allegedly stole from her
” Dr Wilson allegedly collected N10.8 million from Olayemi Olamona under the pretence of procuring Australian Visa for him too.
” Defendant allegedly collected different amount of money from 166 persons  to the tune of N700 million under the pretence of procuring Australian Visa for them, ” he said.
Opaleye said the offence contravened the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.
Continue Reading
Editor 16716 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Works Minister vows to deliver Abuja-Kaduna road before end…

NDLEA Tincan Command seized 876.453kg illicit drugs, others…

Stakeholder demands practical solutions to Nigerians’ pains

Police launch manhunt for abductors of three travellers in…

1 of 1,971