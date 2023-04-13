Transition C’ttee  ‘ll  articulate good policy document for Abia –Alex Otti

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Abia Governor-elect Dr Alex Chioma Otti has explained that his Transition Committee Council would help to articulate a policy document that would forge a direction and developmental agenda for Abia state in line with his vision for the State,added that the team would be able to X-ray and cover different dimensions of the massive challenges staring the in-coming government in the face,hence the inclusion of men and women from diverse backgrounds,but with vast knowledge and proven track record of creativity and service delivery required to set the State on a progressive path to socio-economoc recovery.

In a release signed and made available by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Ferdinand Ekeoma, said,”the Transition Committee list contains many eminent Nigerians from different backgrounds has Mr Victor Onyenkpa, partner and COO,KPMG,as Chairman and co-chaired by Mrs Ifueko Omogui Okauru,former Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

“Ms. Arunma Oteh,former Director General of Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), former Treasurer and Vice president of the World Bank and currently a Director at FSD Africa, and resident scholar at Oxford University’s said Business School,is also on the Council; Professor Ndubuisi Ekekwe,a Nigerian-born inventor who helped Apple design a semiconductor for the iPhone; Mr Uche Orji,the immediate past CEO of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA); Victor Okoronkwo,GMD of Aiteo Oil and Gas; Chief Frank Nneji,Founder of ABC Transport Company; and Ide John Udeagbala,an Aba-based business mogul and industrialist,also on the list is Prof.Okey Oramah, President,Afreximbank,Cairo”

According the release “other personalities ranging from Legal profession,Industry, Education,Health, Public Service, Business etc include,Chief Dr David Ogba Onuoha,Chief Ume Kalu(SAN),Prof.Uche Eme Uche,Chief Ndukwe Osogho-Ajala,Dr Uzoamaka Amah-Mbah,Dr Okey Anueyiagu,Prof.Vincent Asor,Prince Chris Igwe,Dr.Cliff Agbaeze,Mrs Lynda Saint Nwafor,Prof.Herbert Mbagwu,Mr Johnson Chukwu,Prof.Udechukwu Ogbonna,Sen.Darlington Nwokocha,Mr Bank Anthony Okoroafor,Prof.George Chima,Dr Eloka Umeh, Engr. Kalu Nto, Mr Enyinnaya Onokala,Dr Nnaemeka Obiaraeri,Mr Lloyd Onaghinon,Prof.Azubuike Onyebuchi,Dr Chris Ukah, Dr. Leo Ogba, Nnenna Nwakanma,Mrs Victoria Osondu -Adefala,Mr Ken Ahia (SAN),Dr.Monday Onyekachi Ubani,Prof.Joshua Uzoma Ogbonna,Dr.Paschal Kanu,Mr Austin Uformba,Mazi Ugochukwu Okoroafor,Hon.Eziuche Ubani,Engr.Bob Ibeneme,DIG Azubuko Udah,Chief Okey Agbara,Prof.Kenneth Kalu,Mr. Echezona Etiaba (SAN) and a host of other eminently qualified Nigerians”

The release further informed that the council would be inaugurated on Friday,14th April,2023,in Aba,the commercial Nerve Centre of Abia State.