Transforming Learning: NDDC Flags Off Tablet Distribution for Bayelsa Students

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has launched the distribution of 5,000 uLesson educational tablets to students in 17 primary and secondary schools across eight we local government areas in Bayelsa State.

The event, held at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall in Yenagoa, aligns with NDDC’s educational mandate, Chief Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director/CEO of NDDC, emphasized the initiative’s role in enhancing education in the region under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership.

He stated that these tablets will foster academic excellence and provide a conducive learning environment.

Mr. Sim Shagaya, representative of uLesson, highlighted the software’s offline capabilities and its alignment with the Nigerian educational system, aiming to make quality education accessible to all student’s.

Ogbuku said, “The distribution of these education tools is a testament to the Hope Agenda championed by the President, The Chairman Senate Committee on NDDC, Senator Asuquo Ekpeyoung, our Board, and the Executive Management of the NDDC. We are dedicated to fostering educational initiatives that promote literacy, numeracy, and lifelong learning, ensuring that the Niger Delta’s youth can compete on an equal footing with their peers globally.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance the learning experience for our students. We are gathered here to flag off the distribution of educational tablets to our schools across the region. These tablets are more than just furniture; they represent our commitment to creating a conducive learning environment that fosters academic excellence, creativity, and innovation. With these U-Lesson tablets, our students will have a comfortable and dedicated space to learn, study, and grow. They will be able to engage in collaborative learning, share ideas, and build meaningful relationships with their peers.

“This initiative is not merely about the provision of digital devices; it is a significant leap forward in our commitment to integrating technology into the educational processes that shape the future of our children.

By harnessing the power of these digital learning resources, we aim to enhance student engagement, streamline curriculum development and accessibility, and ultimately boost student performance

and achievement.

“The ulesson education software is meticulously tailored to align with the Nigerian educational system, ensuring relevance and effectiveness in our local context. One of the standout features of this software is its offline video library, which allows learners to play, pause, and rewind content without the need for an internet connection.

particularly crucial in our region, where internet accessibility can be inconsistent. Additionally, the software includes parent controls and a long battery life of up to 18 hours, making it a reliable and safe fool for both students and educators.

“As we distribute this education software, services, and tablets, we are taking a significant step towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 4, which seeks to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.”

The U-Lesson group representative, Mr. Sim shagaya, said that the team started uLesson with a very simple vision, which is to combine animation, curriculum, technology and content.

He said, “We started working, a team of about 30 of us at a time, now the company is well over 300 and we produced this incredible application and content. At a time, we did know people will accept uLesson. As God will have it, we launched this product one week into the COVID 19 lockdown.

“But we noticed that the people who were buying this product were the children from wealthy families and that was never the intention of uLesson. We built it so that everybody, everywhere can be able to use this product, that was always the intention.

“So we struggled to figure out how are we going to put this in the hands of everybody everywhere and that is where NDDC showed up, they showed the way forward. The role of government and intervention agencies like the NDDC as the middleman to take product like uLesson to the hands of an average person cannot be discounted.”

Niger Delta youth can compete on equal footing with their peers globally, the tablet are creative and conducive learning environment that foster academic excellence innovation with U -lesson .

“Shagay stated , the u-lesson will help to engage in collaborative learning, share ideas, and build meaningful relationship with their peers.”

Which allows learners to play, pause and rewind educational content without the need for internet connection, the features of this software is offline, video library.