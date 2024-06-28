Transformer vandal electrocutes in Enugu

The body of a suspected vandal was found dead inside an electrical transformer enclosure belonging to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc on Missionary Avenue in Coal Camp, Enugu, on Friday.

It is believed that the deceased was electrocuted while attempting to cut armoured cables.

Confirming the incident to journalists in Enugu, the Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, described the incident as “tragic and very unfortunate.”

Ezeh lamented the increasing rate at which vandals attack electricity installations within EEDC’s network daily.

He further said that vandalism has been a big challenge to the company, and there is no way this can be addressed without the support of critical stakeholders.

“It is a battle we all have to fight collectively because once these transformers are vandalised, customers who are served by the installation will be greatly affected,” Ezeh said.

Appealing to customers to join hands with the company to ensure that facilities within their neighbourhoods are protected, Eze said that the identity of the suspect has not been released, pending further investigation.

Meanwhile, a young man identified as Inalegwu Major was also electrocuted in Benue State on June 23, 2024.

He was suspected of having attempted to vandalise the Jos Electricity Distribution Company transformer located close to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB in Otukpo.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspect might have been electrocuted while trying to vandalise the transformer.

