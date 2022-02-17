Transfer Talk: Liverpool think they can lure Mbappe to Anfield

Liverpool are beginning their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe ahead of a potential summer move with Jurgen Klopp using his relationship with the France international to tempt him to Anfield, reports Sport.

Despite Real Madrid president Florentino Perez looking to convince the 23-year-old to make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu, the latest suggests that his future is still undecided. Mbappe was the difference for Paris Saint-Germain, netting a late winner as they gained the advantage in their Champions League knockout clash with the LaLiga leaders. It now seems the France star will have more offers to consider as he nears the end of his contract.

Mbappe is reported to be attracted to Liverpool’s project, enticed by the opportunity to create an era-defining team that can immediately win multiple major competitions over being the main piece in a rebuild.

The report adds that PSG are preparing an astronomical offer to persuade their star man to remain at the Parc des Princes, but it’s beginning to look like a long shot to get Mbappe to stay in Paris with so many top teams circling for his signature.