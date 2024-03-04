Transcorp Power Plc Targets N1.8Trn Capitalization, Lists On NGX

With an anticipated N1.8 trillion market capitalization, Transcorp Power Plc is standing as one of Nigeria’s biggest power utility.

The Company is slated to make an entry into the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) with a market capitalization of N1.8 trillion, with plans to list 7,500,000,000 ordinary shares at N240.00 each.

Billed to take place on March 4, the Company is set to boost the local equity market, offering investors a new avenue for growth and investment.

When eventually listed the Company will open up new opportunities for investors, stockbrokers, analysts, and fund managers by offering of 7.5 billion ordinary shares at N240 per share.

The size of the offering is seen as a clear indication of the company’s robust financial health and its optimistic outlook on Nigeria’s power sector and will also increase the total value of the local equity market, offering a fresh perspective on the potential of the power generation sector in Nigeria’s economy.

The scheduled listing is expected to happen on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited, and with the Company’s strong track record and strategic plans for future growth, its debut on the NGX is expected to boost its financial structure and contribute to the development of Nigeria’s power sector and the broader economy.

Transcorp Power Plc, after its acquisition of Ughelli Power Plc, has made remarkable progress in its capacity to generate power, with anticipated plans to enhance its capability to over 3,000MW within the next five years.

Transcorp Power operates the Ughelli Power Plant in Delta State, with an installed capacity of 972MW. At the time of acquisition, the plant had an available capacity of 160MW. Transcorp Power invested and increased the available capacity to 680.83MW (a 227% increase) within four years of acquisition, surpassing the 5-year target of 670MW set by the Bureau of Public Enterprises. Transcorp Power Plc is a member of the West African Power Pool and a participant in the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Market. Today, Transcorp Power supplies electricity to the ECOWAS Regional Market.