Transcorp Power Plc appoints Christopher Ezeafulukwe non-Executive Director

Transcorp Power Plc has notified the investing public of significant changes to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Christopher Ezeafulukwe has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director.

Also his appointment has been approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and the Articles of Association of Transcorp Power Plc.

Mr. Ezeafulukwe is a highly accomplished professional with over 20 years of executive management experience spanning multiple sectors, including power, oil and gas, financial services, legal services, and corporate governance.

He currently serves as the Managing Director/CEO of Transcorp Energy Limited. Prior to this, he held the position of Managing Director/CEO of Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc and previously served as the Managing Director/CEO of Transcorp Power Limited (now Transcorp Power Plc). Mr. Ezeafulukwe also held the role of Executive Director, Legal and Business Development, at Transnational Corporation Plc.

His academic credentials are equally impressive, holding an LL.B degree from the University of Lagos, a B.L. from the Nigerian Law School, and an LL.M from the University of Lagos.

He further advanced his education with a second LL.M in Energy, Environmental & Natural Resources Law from the University of Houston, Texas.

Mr. Ezeafulukwe is also an alumnus of both the Lagos Business School and IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain.In addition to his academic and professional accomplishments,

Mr. Ezeafulukwe is a respected member of several professional bodies. These include the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN), and he is a past member of the Executive Council of the Association of Power Generation Companies.

It expressed confidence that Mr. Ezeafulukwe’s wealth of experience and leadership will greatly contribute to the continued success and growth of the company.

Transcorp Power Plc is an electricity generating subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group), a leading, listed African conglomerate with strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and energy sectors.

Transcorp Power is committed to creating value and driving economic growth, by improving lives through access to electricity and transforming Africa.