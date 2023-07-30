Transcorp posts N82.1bn revenue in H1 2023

Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group) said it achieved an impressive revenue of N82.1 billion in Half Year (H1) 2023, compared to N62.9 billion in H1 2022.

This marked a substantial 31per cent growth year-on-year while operating income also grew by 46per cent to close at N29.9 billion as of June 2023, compared to N20.5 billion in June 2022.

In its financial results for the first half of the year ended June 30, 2023, Transcorp said it recorded commendable growth across all its major indices.

The Group’s total revenue for the half year ended June 30, 2023, was N82.1 billion, compared to N62.9 billion in June 30 2022, signifying a 31per cent increase.

Operating Income grew by 46per cent from N20.5 billion in June 2022 to N29.9 billion in June 2023, also operating expenses for the period ended June 30, were N15.9 billion, an increase of 40per cent compared to N11.3 billion of the corresponding previous year.

In its financial report filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), Transcorp reported 39per cent growth in profit before tax to N18.5 billion in H1 2023, from N13.4 billion in H1 2022.

Interest Cost declined by 9per cent to N6.6 billion in June 2023 from N6.1 billion in the same period under review.

Transcorp continues to maintain a strong balance sheet, with Total Assets rising to N495.3 billion, representing a 12per cent increase over the N442.7 billion recorded at the end of June 2022, due to the increase in Debt and equity securities (+61per cent) and Trade and Other Receivables (+40per cent) which cushioned the effect of the decline in Inventories (+68per cent).

Transcorp shareholders’ funds remained very strong at N176.3 billion up from N154.8 billion recorded in the same period in 2022, further reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering long-term value to its shareholders.

Commenting on the result, Transcorp’s President/Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. (Mrs) Owen D. Omogiafo, mentioned that the Group continues to sustain growth and improvement, showing resilience despite, a challenging operating environment, characterised by foreign exchange volatility, gas supply constraints, and rising inflation, amongst others.

She said, “The first-half financial results affirm our dedication to driving innovation and seizing opportunities for sustainable growth, positioning Transcorp as a trailblazer in the Nigerian business realm.

“In spite, of the challenging environment, our power businesses (Transcorp Power Limited & Transafam Power Limited) have sustained revenue growth increase by 32per cent and 30per cent respectively while our hospitality continues to outperform across all indices.

“We remain focused on efficiency, cost leadership, and meeting market demand to consistently deliver profitability and value to all our shareholders. Omogiafo said.