Training Institute for Law Enforcement Agencies Bill scales 2nd reading in Lagos Assembly

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly has agreed that law enforcement agents operating in the state needed continuous training .

The lawmakers made their positions known as they read for a second time a bill for the creation of law enforcement training institute in the state.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who presided over the sitting, described the bill as very important adding that the proposal should have the stipulations that would make it a good law.

He committed the bill to the House Committee on Judiciary to report in weeks.

Earlier, during a debate on the bill, Hon. Victor Akande, Chairman of the Committee on Judiciary and Public Petitions, said the institute was long overdue.

“Policing in Lagos State has a little lacuna. Thus we have to put up a centre for the training of our own to teach them the modern way of doing it,” he said.

On his part, Hon. Bisi Yusuf said the institute was necessary because “most of our law enforcement agents do not understand the job. When well implemented, the institute will help to remould the agents.”

He expressed optimism that the success of the institute would make some states of the federation visit the Lagos Assembly to learn about the bill.

In his contribution, Hon. Rotimi Olowo noted that Lagos, being a mega city and economic hub of the country, has some challenges in relation to security.

“There are certain criteria for recruitment. The training institute will be able to look at that area,” he said adding that the institute would help train enforcement agents on use of modern technology in intelligence gathering and prosecution.

“Some of our security personnel do not even know how to use the smart phones. So this bill is apt,” he added stressing that the institute would help agents treat people with dignity.

Also contributing, Hon. Sanni Ganiu Okanlawon, said: “I want to suggest that, in making the institute a modern training centre, there should be a board or council made of people who are professionals and with intellect.”

Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu also argued that having an institute to train and retrain law enforcement agents would help them keep abreast of modern ways of securing the society.

For Hon. David Setonji, the bill is the first of its kind among states of the federation.