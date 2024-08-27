Train crushes man to death in Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A yet-to-be- identified man on Monday evening was crushed to death by a train along the railway line opposite the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Response Base in Cappa axis of the State.

The deceased was said to be walking along the railway when the train hit him at about 6pm.

Confirming the incident, the Head, Public Affairs Unit of LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, in a statement said that the remains of the deceased had been bagged by the Agency’s Response team while awaiting arrival of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU, officials for onward transit to the morgue.

The statement read, “In response to distress alert on the train accident along the railway line opposite the LASEMA Response Base in Cappa about 1800hrs, the Agency activated it’s Eagle Response Team.

“Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, an adult male walking along the railway track was found dead after being hit by an oncoming train

“Further investigations conducted by the LRT revealed that the yet-to-be identified, half dressed adult male died immediately on the railway tracks due to the impact of the collision.

“Remains of the adult male’s corpse has been bagged by the Agency’s Response team while awaiting arrival of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU, officials for onward transit to the morgue

“Recovery Operation is still ongoing.”

