Train Attack: Blood of innocent Nigerians is crying for justice, equity – Clergy

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

A clergy, Rev Canon T.O. Ogunlana of Anglican Church of Epiphany, Sango, Ogun State has called for moral birth in the country, warning that the blood of innocent Nigerian is crying for equity and justice.

He stated that nobody is safe in the country anymore, stressing also that government at all levels seems helpless in curbing the wanton destruction of lives and property by forces bent on plunging the country into avoidable national calamity.

Ogunlana stated these while preaching a sermon during a funeral service in honour of late Comrade Akinwunmi Akinsola, immediate past chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Kwara State who was killed in the recent train attack by bandits in Kaduna State.

The Secretary-General of TUC, Comrade (Barr) Musa Ozigi also lost his life among other Nigerians in the ill-fated attack.

The clergy urged Nigerian to always trust in the sufficiency of our Lord Jesus Christ at all times.

He said: “In a time like this, let us continue to trust God. We shall never give up on God because He has never given up on us.”

“The Lord has given, and the Lord has taketh, though his (Akinsola) death is a very painful one. In all losses, we can come to the good shepherd, Jesus Christ.”

Rev Canon Ogunlana charged the nation’s labour community not to be far from the family of the deceased who sacrificed his life to have a peaceful country.

“This is the time that your help and succor for the family he left behind is needed most”.

Continuing, Ogunlana said “There is no remedy after death. So, we are expected to make our ways right before God. There is the need for brotherhood, amongst Nigerians, irrespective of tribe or religion”.

He advised the family of the deceased not to utter negative words or blame God who is the giver of life.

Eminent personalities, including labour leaders and Nigerians from all walks of life converged in the sleepy town of Oluke, Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State on Friday to pay their last respect to the fallen hero.