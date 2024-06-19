Trailer crushes 4 to death, injures others in Abuja

Favour Ishember , Abuja

No fewer than four persons were crushed to death and several others injured in Tuesday evening after a heavy duty trailer conveying bags of fertilizer suffered a break system failure, squeezing a Honda accord car and its occupants beyond recognition.

The driver of the trailer; according to eye witnesses, lost control over the vehicle while descending from the Kugbo hill of the Abuja-Keffi highway following the break system failure.

Unable to stop the speedy vehicle which was headed towards Keffi; smaller cars in front of it became its wedging tools as the trailer smashed vehicle after vehicle until it squeezed a Honda accord car to a metal pillar where it eventually came to a halt

This left the bodies of the four occupants dismembered, while survivors from the other affected cars were also left with various degrees of injury.

Men of the Federal Road Safety Corps and sympathisers who rushed to the scene to rescue possible surviving victims were left shocked upon meeting dismembered body parts in the mangled car with no room to pull them out.

Body parts such as head, leg and intestines also littered the ground at the scene of the accident.

Men of the Federal Road Safety Corps were still making efforts to cut open the mangled car to enable them pick the pieces of the crushed remains of victims as at the time of filing this report.