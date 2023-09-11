Champion Newspapers Limited
Tragic boat mishap claims 24 lives in Niger State

A tragic boat mishap occurred on Sunday morning in Gbajibo, a community in the Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State, resulting in the reported death of at least twenty-four people.

 

 

 

The victims, who were local farmers from Gbajibo, Ekwa, and Yankeiade, are believed to have been on the boat at the time of the incident.

 

Local divers have recovered 21 corpses so far, while efforts are ongoing to rescue any remaining victims.

 

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency has confirmed the incident and is currently collecting data to determine the exact number of people involved.

 

 

 

The total number of passengers on the boat remains unknown at this time.

