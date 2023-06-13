Champion Newspapers Limited
Tragedy  hits Imo APC as members die in auto crash  on their way  Abuja Monday 

By Editor
From Victor Duruamaku  Owerri
It was a sad day  on Monday as members of the All Progressives Congress  (APC) from Imo State traveling to Abuja for the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly  died in an auto crash.
According to the information from the party secretariat in Owerri the state capital, one of the two buses conveying them to Abuja the nation’s capital   had a head- on collusion with another bus at Agbor in Delta to which  led to the death of two members of the party
The information further stated  that two  persons in the bus had been confirmed dead while others who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to  the  hospitals.
It further stated that the casualties were from Amaraku community in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state
A chieftain of the party disclosed  that the victims were coordinators of the senator- elect for Imo North, Patrick Ndubueze and House of representatives member- elect for Okigwe North Federal Constituency, Mirriam Onuoha.
He  said ” three persons died while others who sustained injuries have been rushed to hospitals”
The Chieftain explained that  their bus had a head-on collusion with another bus and three persons, two males and a female died in the crash pointing out that they were all from Isiala Mbano local government area of the state
“They were traveling in two buses. It is a sad development. The party is saddened by this  development”
When contacted, the spokesperson for the APC in the state, Cajetan Duke, confirmed the sad incident and described it as a very sad development
He however  said that only two persons had been confirmed dead by the party.
