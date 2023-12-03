Tragedy: FRSC confirms nine passengers burnt in Oyo auto crash

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said nine passengers have sustained varying degree of burns in an auto crash on Ogbomoso-Oyo Expressway.

The Sector Commander in the state, Joshua Adekanye confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Ibadan on Saturday.

He said the accident which occurred on Saturday involved a trailer and a truck at Sekona area along Ogbomoso – Oyo Expressway.

Adekanye said that nine out of the total 13 people involved in the accident got burnt while four others escaped unhurt.

“The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, and that the truck vehicle caught fire while the trailer collided with it.

“The actual cause of the fire on the truck could not be ascertained because it happened at night,” he said.

He, however, said the likely cause of the trailer colliding with the truck might be speeding and wrongful overtaking.

According to him, the burnt victims are being referred to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital for treatment, adding that the RS11.31 Ogbomoso and RS11.312 Oolo Commands conducted rescued operation.

“Other agencies that carried out the rescue operation are the Fire Service and Odo-Oba Police Division,” he said.

Adekanye called on motorists to shun night travelling, wrongful overtaking and dangerous driving to ensure safety on the road.