Tragedy averted as Dangote Refinery contains fire at its effluent treatment plant

Dangote Industries Ltd. has confirmed a minor fire incident at its Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) in Lagos on Wednesday and which was swiftly contained.

Mr Anthony Chiejina, the Group Head of Corporate Communications at Dangote Group, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

Chiejina said: “There is no cause for alarm as the refinery is operating and there is no recorded injury or harm to any of our staff on duty.”

He said that emergency services responded on time to contain the incident.

Although initial reports said no injuries were sustained.

According to him, the cause of the fire is currently unknown, and investigations are underway to determine the extent of the damage and the cause of the incident.

Dangote Refinery is a massive project with a projected refining capacity of 650,000 barrels per day.