Tragedy As Governor Umo Eno Loses Wife.

Eyo-Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo Eno, wife of Akwa Ibom State Governor Pastor Umo Eno, has passed away. She died peacefully in a hospital on September 26, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. This devastating news has sent shockwaves throughout the state, leaving many in mourning.

The Honourable Commissioner for Information, Comrade Ini Ememobong, released a statement confirming the sad news. The family has requested prayers, support, and understanding during this difficult time, asking for privacy as they grieve the loss of their beloved wife, mother, and grandmother.

Governor Pastor Umo Eno expressed his gratitude to those who have stood by the first family during this challenging period. Despite his personal loss, he reassured citizens that his commitment to serving the state remains unwavering. This testament to his leadership and dedication is a beacon of hope during a dark time.

Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo Eno was a pillar of strength and compassion, known for her humanitarian work and advocacy against gender-based violence. Her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched, including the 250 widows she empowered across the 31 Local Government Areas.

“As Akwa Ibom State mourns the loss of this extraordinary woman, we remember her selflessness, kindness, and devotion to her family and community. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her, and may her family find comfort in the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time”, report added.

Report has it that before she became the first lady, she had been badly sick to the point of death and as for what killed her and the hospital she gave up the ghost, no disclosure was made on the two issues. However, the Champion Newspaper wishes her a peaceful rest in the bosom of Almighty God and the family a fortitude to the irreparable loss.