Traditional wedding Ceremony between Chinekwu Crystal Enekwa, Samson Ewaleifoh held in Lagos

Mother of the Bride Mrs Ijeoma Enekwa (middle), arriving at the venue.

L-r …The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Bishop of Lagos West The Rt Revd James Odedeji his wife Dr. Mrs. Lydia Olukemi Odedeji; pose with the Couple Mr Samson Ewaleifoh, his wife Former Miss Chinekwu Crystal Enekwa, during their traditional wedding.

The parents of the bride, Mazi Stan Enekwa and his wife Mrs Ijeoma, pose with the couple. Mr Samson Ewaleifoh, his wife former Miss Chinekwu Crystal Enekwa. (middle) .

Parents of the groom Mr Benjamin Ewaleifoh, his wife Mrs Liz, pose with the couple. Mr Samson Ewaleifoh, his wife former Miss Chinekwu Crystal Enekwa. (middle) .

L-r …Parents of the bride, Mazi Stan Enekwa his wife Mrs. Ijeoma; The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Bishop of Lagos West The Rt Revd James Odedeji; his wife Dr. Mrs. Lydia; the couple. Mr Samson Ewaleifoh, Crystal; Parents of the groom Mrs Liz her husband Mr Benjamin Ewaleifoh, Dean of the Archbishop Vining Memorial Church … (Anglican Communion) The Ven. Ebenezer Ajayi Adewole.

Pro-Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, (ACU) governing council, Dr. Olutoyin Okeowo; his wife Mrs Christy.

L-r… Onuwu and Iyom Christy Ray Okoye.

L-r… Lady Uche Nweme, Lady Helen Ekeh, both from Champion Newspapers and Mr. Remmy Nweke.

Mr Samson Ewaleifoh, his wife Former Miss Chinekwu Crystal Enekwa cutting their traditional wedding cake.

L-r… Barrister Chinasa Nwabufo ;Chief (Mrs) Carol Ufere; Lady Christie Onwuzulike; Lady Ngozi Okoro and Queen Ogie .

L-r … Mr. Victor Famuyibo, with Mr. Abiola Popoola.

Parents of the bride, Mazi Stan Enekwa his wife Mrs. Ijeoma; (3 & 4 right) pose with friends.

Mr. Samson Ewaleifoh receives wine from his wife Chinekwu.

The parents of the bride, Mazi Stan Enekwa and his wife Mrs. Ijeoma, blessed the Couple.

The bride, former Miss Chinekwu Crystal Enekwa, poses with friends.

Mr Samson Ewaleifoh ,his wife Chinekwu.

Mr Samson Ewaleifoh, his wife Chinekwu Crystal Enekwa, during their traditional wedding held at 10 Degrees event Center Oregun Lagos 22/12/2023…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng