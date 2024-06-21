Champion Newspapers Limited
Traditional Ruler’s Council Commends Gov. Mbah on laudable Projects.

Cosmas Chukwu

 

The Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council has commended Governor Peter Mbah, for the ongoing construction of Smart Green Schools in 260 wards in Enugu State.

The royal fathers also thanked him for the
ongoing construction of health facilities across the State, and commended his administration’s efforts to revamp the Niger gas, Niger steel and the N100 billon palm revitalization initiative which they said re-echoes the late Dr. M I Okpara era.

They lauded his administration for the ongoing monumental building at the International Conference Centre, and up grading the Conference Centre to a 5 Star Hotel coming up in Enugu.

The royal fathers, who were led by their chairman, HRM Igwe Samuel Ikechukwu Asadu, gave the commendation on Wednesday in Enugu in a communique signed by the Chairman at the end of their meeting held at the House of Chiefs, State House of Assembly Complex, Independence Layout Enugu.

“Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council
fully support the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, for the ongoing reconstruction and rehabilitation of Presidential Hotel”.

“The traditional rulers lauded the rehabilitation and asphalting of major streets across Enugu State, improved cleanliness of Enugu State environment occasioned by systematic Waste Management in Enugu State”

“The royal fathers said they anticipated disruptive Innovation on the transport infrastructure in Enugu State and many more,” the communique read.

