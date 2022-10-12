Traditional rulers can help end Farmer/herder clash–Omorandion

Mr. Bello Osakue Omorandion is the Chief Executive Officer of Osakue Agricultural Services, in this Interview with Isaac Nguma, he said his firm has very good products that can even compete with other products in the market and can meet export standard.

Can we meet you?

My name is Mr. Bello Osakue Omorandion, the Chief Executive Officer of Osakue Agricultural services

What are your plans in promoting economic growth in Nigeria?

Our major plans in promoting economic growth in the aspect of Agriculture, providing sustainable agricultural development services and the future plans is to empower youths and to provide training centers and also produce cheaper and affordable products for Nigerians.

What are your sustainability projects at hand?

We are into the production of feeds, poultry feeds, fish feeds, and production of fingerlings. We are also into agronomy, for example we are into maize farming and soya beans farming, we are also into broiler production and processing of agricultural products like the frozen chicken, we have spiced smoked fish. These we do to contribute our own quota to the sustainability of the economic growth.

Can you tell us about your animal husbandry agronomy livestock, feed production and management?

OK let me start with the feed production. For now we only supply few farmers but we majorly use it on our farm, one unique thing about our feeds is because of the natural and herbal additives that it contains, we spend less on drugs. For example in the production of the feeds there are additives that helps to fight and prevent fowl typhoid and so on, it helps the birds in faster growth that is you have higher feeds conversion ratio so when using our feeds, we don’t use evacuation for fowl typhoid because everything also entails in the feeds because of the natural nutritive. For example the yellow maize you see that our egg’s production, they have yellow yoke then for the fish feeds. When using our feeds you can hardly see complain about infection when farmers are saying that infection entered and wiped out their fishes having broken skulls, we don’t have it in our feeds because it was well specially analyzed and packaged and we have a very good products that can even compete with other products in the market. That is that for our feeds, then also for the broiler production, we normally use our feeds for the broiler at 5 days, we normally have a minimum of live weight of 2kg from 5 to 8 weeks, we have already slaughtered each batch and we supply fast-food restaurant caterers and retailers. Also there is one we call cut4, cut8. Cut 4 ranges from 1.2 kg to 1.3 for every chicken it comes into 4 pieces and each bag contain 80 pieces for a whole chickens then Cut 8 ranges from 1.5-1.8. Also for our fishes after production we do hashing, then we stock then after production we sell them to the market women. Some we sell to eateries, some we also smoke them then package to sell. Right now we can meet export standard. Then for the layer production, because of the uniqueness of our feeds we are using, at 17 weeks, our birds have already laying and one selling point about the egg with yellow yoke, the birds are not even enough because demand is higher than supply. Then for the agronomy, we just entered into maize farming and soya beans farming, what we are trying to do is an integrated farm. The high price of raw materials for example, when doing your feeds production the major cost of raw materials is the challenge and that is why we ventured into farming to have an integrated farm and also lower the cost of production, right now, we have not started harvesting. One good thing about our farm is everything we generate or produce from the farm is like a food web in the sense that for example, when doing the processing we also use it to feed our fish, sometimes we process the intestine and use it as poultry meal which can be used to produce fish foods or poultry feeds. Also, the blood or feathers we process as waste from the poultry, sometimes we sell it to aboki people they normally come to buy, but now we no longer sell again because of our new farm because we use the waste from the poultry as manual for our farm and they are doing well, one of our products which is unique and making waves in the market now .We are trying to work on the NAFDAC so that we can also penetrate more markets, the spice smoked chicken and the products, is when you taste it you see the difference and everybody comes again to buy because of our vast experience in the field and the vision is to provide food for every well-meaning Nigerian. It is a vacinary service because we trying to provide food to every strata of the economy, both the rich and the poor the middle man, the poor. We also have our vacinary services section where we do our vacinary services to everything apart from the birds we buy outside, everything we produce on the farm we do vacinary services.

Why did you go into agribusiness?

Before I gained admission into the University, I had little passion for chicken. Then after I came back from Youth Service in 2009, I went to Port Harcourt to look for a job, for over one year, there was no job and I can remember vividly the last interview I attended, after looking at my Curriculum Vitae (CV) and all, the man said to me, you are qualified but you don’t have the experience. I told him that no man is born with experience; it is when you give him the job that experience will come. He said, that’s true don’t worry you will hear from us, after waiting for some time and nothing was forthcoming, I just decided go back to my state Edo state, Benin City precisely. When I got there, I had to develop the passion because it was already inside, it was just to bring it out again and I cannot just be wasting away, I can provide for myself and provide for people and also get money. That was how I ventured into farming even when I was, there was side talks and discouragement. People said, after four years in school you want to go and do farming, poultry and all that, because I had to sell my television my laptop and then I started. So when I started friends and family called and said he is going somewhere that was when I started getting one or two support, from 20 birds to 100 birds to 200 birds to over a thousand and we are still counting. We have not even started yet because we are going places.

How many years have you been in Agribusiness?

Officially, I have been in agribusiness for 12 years.

How did you secure loan in starting your agribusiness?

When I started there was no loan, like I said I had to sell my laptop, my television and some other of my properties to start the business. So when I started there were supports from friends and families, take this and that. I use this one to support you that was how I started for years there was no loan. We tried to apply for grants up till now we are but by the grace of God we will get something.

How do you think the government can support SMEs in Agribusiness?

First the challenge might not be with government, not that this support does not come, but they give to political farmers. Because I have a lot of people who are not farmers but they access this support in millions, what I will advise is grassroots follow up in the sense that now that everybody has BVN if you are into agribusiness you register your business and with all that if support or loans comes it goes directly to farmers.

Can you tell us about your business growth?

I started with just 20 chickens, from there hundreds then from there 200 and now to the glory of God we are into broiler production, we do 1000 minimum every 3 weeks. To the glory of God, we are expanding and we are trying to expand, and we also have our goat farming, we have goat farming section that started in 2016. I will never forget when I was about getting married, somebody came to give me a goat for my marriage, within one month the goat gave birth to three females, then I had to buy a male to add to it, and today I have over 50 goats and I have sold a lot. Generally we are growing step by step as God wills.

Can you tell us about your business expansion?

We are developing our new farm currently but we have not moved to the location at down Sapele road, that is where we want to use for our permanent site, everything will be there both animal farming, crop farming, farm processing. We want to venture into farm plantation and everything we will do to add value to it. Also we are looking at processing not just having the crop; we will process it into palm oil into plantain flower and all that is the future not now. We are already working on it, first we are developing the land where are already having our animal farming.

What is your business prospect?

With the business I have been able to do a lot of things because there are potential profits on the business now. Everybody is going into agribusiness even the so called bankers, teachers retiree, they are all into agribusiness because they have seen the prospect in agriculture, and then what I normally advice people is don’t just dive into business you don’t know because the way you dive in that is the way you dive out. I have a lot of friends farmers who are not in the business today because there is prospect in it. The business is viable with a lot of profits but if you don’t understand the nature of the business you will just invest your money and you will lose because recently a friend, an uncle of mine invested over N3 million and as of last year the farm is down. Even though the business is productive and there is a lot of money in farming, but you need to understand the business for you to make it.

Can you tell us your profitability in the Agribusiness?

What I normally tell people is this for example, in poultry farming there is no way you will invest one million naira and at most you will get at least N1.3 to N1.4.

What and what do you supply?

I supply eggs, live chicken, frozen chicken, fresh cat fish, spice smoked chicken, live goat, processed goat then I offer vacinary services too.

How do you meet up with customer satisfaction?

To our best ability we try to work on our packaging and then with that we are able to meet our customers satisfaction and also prompt delivery, also our yes is our yes and our no is our no. If we are delivery to you, I will say 5 o’ clock we are there definitely by 1 o’ clock and with that we have been having customers satisfaction and we also try to create relationship with our customers in the sense that we also give them questions about their needs, the feedback we get from our questions helps us to meet their needs. We also try to know about them their date of birth and then every year, even though we cannot give gift, we send birthday messages and with that we persevere them to come back again.

What is your focus in Agribusiness?

Even though we started somewhere we want to have other animal species, like what we want to go into grass cutter farming, we want to go into pig farming and all that.

Are there challenges in Agribusiness?

The only challenge I have is just one, and that is finance. That is the only challenge because every other things the information, the education every other things I already have. it is just the finance because a lot of things I will like to do but the limiting factor is finance.

Can you tell us your new business innovation plan for Agribusiness?

Okay the innovation plan is this; most people who are doing agribusiness are not looking at processing and even packaging where you can also export to other countries

What were you doing before you ventured into Agribusiness

I was doing buying and selling. I was buying and selling different things, clothes, and perfumes just to survive until I finally ventured into agribusiness.

Can you talk on farmers/ Herders clash and how the government can tackle it?

On this issue I think the traditional rulers can be of help because these so called Fulani herdsmen that come to your farm and devour your crops don’t just fall from sky. Before they enter any community, they go to the traditional rulers and they give them portion of land and they pay them huge amount of money they tell them that we are going to just use this place to do our farming before you know it they have already started entering other lands even eating what worth ten million naira. They will use their animals to finish everything because they paid these traditional rulers even when people go to their traditional rulers, there is nothing they will say because they have already bribed them for it and this will cause serious issues for the government and they have really failed. What I will advise the government to do is to do ranching, the government with the stake holders should sit down on a round table on how to do ranching because recently there is a program I am running, it is on remnant livestock and we are trying to work with Edo State government on how to access finance from the government of Edo state so that they will provide land, provide finance for farmers who love to go into remnant livestock then also provide machine for those who want to mixed cattle processing. All these horns and hooves can be used to produce fertilizers and glue, this is what other state should also look into to reduce farmers clash with Fulani herdsmen.