Traders weep, families render homeless as gas explosion, fire destroy apartments, shops in Lagos.

.Victims in hospital receiving treatment – NEMA

By Patience Ogbo

A 4 year old girl is in a critical condition at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) after a cooking gas explosion ravaged the residence of her parents at 1,Odubanwo Street. Off Olaniyi Street, Gbinrinmi in Ojokoro LCDA, Lagos.

Three other adults, the grand father, grand mother along with her uncle being treated.

Mr. Ibrahim Farinlonye the coordinator of the National Emergency Management Authority NEMA Lagos state said the grandmother told NEMA team which visited the victims in the hospital that she was frying meat but the oil caught flame and efforts to control it got beyond their capacity which led to the explosion of the cooking gas.

The 4 years old girl identified as Faridat Shittu was sleeping in the room when the incident happened yesterday at 2pm on Sunday . She was rescued by community members and other injured victims.

It was gathered that the entire building of 14 rooms including shops collapsed following the gas explosion rendering eleven families homeless.

The landlord of the affected building Pa Femi Odubanwo Solomon, who was also at home when the incident occurred stated that neighbours saved him as he was trapped under the rumbles He is squatting in a church opposite his destroyed house.

In a related development, about one hundred shops selling plank and building materials consisting of

18 recycling of iron/steel shops,

19 diesel lister generators,

34 Different types of motorcycle machines,

Five- 14 seaters buses, 3 cars and 2 trucks were affected in a massive market fire at the Multi purpose sawmill market at Awori bus stop behind GTB Bank, Abule Egba, Lagos.

The fire which started at about 3:25pm lasted till about 5:20pm before it was put out

No one sustained any injury or casualty recorded.

The Chairman of Ojokoro LCDA and his medical team were on ground handling rendering various assistance to the victims of the two incidence that happened in his area.