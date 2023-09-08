Towards achieving food security: Federal ministry of Agric unveils National potato strategy plan 2023-2028

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and food security (FMAFS) has launched a National potato strategy plan 2023-2028 to enhance food security and economic development in Nigeria.

A five years strategic plan is geared towards addressing challenges and maximizing opportunities and repositioning the Nigerian potato value chain to become an effective and commercially viable industry on the continent and global stage at large.

Launching the strategic plan in Jos, Plateau State capital Thursday, Permanent Secretary, FMAFS, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe said, following the successful launch of the National Rice Policy Document by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. I am confident the National Potato Strategy would follow in the same footsteps of the Rice policy to usher in an era of productive competitiveness in the Nigerian potato industry.

The permanent secretary who was represented by the director in the ministry, Dr. A.G.Abubakar, stated the goal of the ministry is to stimulate economic growth through various agricultural value chain activities, thereby creating employment opportunities and improved livelihoods for Nigerian teeming youths and women.

“The Ministry is embarking on massive production, processing, value addition and product development to be the bedrock for driving our industries. This launching couldn’t have been better timed, following President’s recent directive on the intensification of crop production.

“I have no doubt that the Nigerian Potato industry has the potential to become globally competitive given the country’s strong comparative advantage in production. Potatoes can be commercially grown in 12 States which holds well for the activities of many stakeholders.”

He commended the selfless contribution of GIZ’s Global Programmes “Green Innovation Centres for the Agriculture and Food Sector-Nigeria’’ (GIAE), International Potato Centre (CIP) Nairobi, Kenya and other key stakeholders involved in the development of the National Potato Strategy Document 2023-2028.

Noting, “I am optimistic this potato strategy document would be a springboard for the realization of Nigeria’s aspiration to achieve food and nutrition security.”

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang applauded Federal Ministry of Agriculture and food security for unveiling the National potato strategy plan 2023-2028, as he pledged greater collaboration with the ministry, GIZ, national and international organizations towards ensuring adequate food security.

Governor Mutfwang who was represented by the commissioner Plateau state ministry of agriculture, Hon.Bugama Samson Ishaku said Plateau is the hub of potato, and government would be at the forefront of implementing the Federal ministry strategy to boost farmers production capacity in the state.

Dr.Markus Wagner, county director, GIZ acknowledged the German Cooperation has been partnering with Nigeria in the areas of sustainable economic development and transformation of the Agri-Food System, including the promotion and support of agricultural value chains for many years.

“The goal of the German Cooperation is to strengthen the income, employment, financial inclusion and food security of smallholder farmers and agribusinesses”, he mentioned.

There were overview of National potato strategy by the vice chairman National potato multi-stakeholder platform, Mr.Steve Bawa as well as goodwill messages from stakeholders in potato value chain sector.