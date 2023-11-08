Tough times ahead as Labour declares nationwide strike Nov 14, orders shutdown of power supply, flight in Imo

By AKOR SYLVESTER- Abuja

Organised labour comprising of the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress on Tuesday declared a total nationwide strike effective Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The leadership of the two unions reached the resolution after an extraordinary National Executive Council meeting on Tuesday in Abuja, an official told newsmen under the condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to disclose details ahead of a scheduled press release by the labour centres.

We had earlier reported that the leadership of the NLC and the TUC summoned what the unions described as an extraordinary NEC meeting.

The aim of the meeting was to review the modalities of the planned strike following the brutalisation of the National President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, review of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Federal Government and the organised labour on October 2, 2023, following the removal of the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit which the labour centres said has caused “untold hardship” to Nigerians.

The labour unions had, on Friday, issued a five-day ultimatum over the earlier arrest of the National President of the NLC, by the police in Owerri, Imo State, on Wednesday.

Redeploy Imo CP now, labour unions tell IG

The labour centres demanded the redeployment of the commissioner of police in the state and the arrest and prosecution of the aide of the government who was alleged to have perpetrated the attack.

The unions also threatened to embark on a nationwide industrial action if their demands were not met in five days from Friday.

Ajaero was arrested by the police ahead of the state-wide protest in Imo on Wednesday. This was disclosed by the NLC’s Head of Information, Benson Upah.

Although the police denied arresting Ajaero, stating that he was merely taken into protective custody to prevent a mob attack, the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, accused the labour leader of meddling in the political affairs of the state.

The attack on the labour leader has been condemned by many prominent Nigerians and civil society organisations, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, and human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN).

also, the two unions have commenced withdrawal of services and shutdown of Imo state over the violation of workers’ rights and assault on the president of NLC, Joe Ajaero at Owerri recently.

To this effect, the labour union has directed all workers and affiliates to ensure compliance from wherever they are.

The organised labour has also ordered all flights into and out of Imo state, fuel supplies and Electricity to be stopped immediately as applicable.

Moreso, it has directed all Public and Private Sector workers to immediately down tools indefinitely.

The organised labour threatened that if the workers demands are still unmet, workers all over the federation shall join in withdrawing their services by Midnight Tuesday, the 14th of November, 2023

It further directed all State Councils of NLC and TUC and affiliates to ensure full compliance with NEC’s decision

The statement of the Emergency meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) signed by the Deputy President of NLC, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju and comrade Festus Osifo, President of TUC in Abuja yesterday said NLC and TUC convened the meeting to conduct a comprehensive review of the progress made in executing its directive to initiate an industrial action in Imo state.

The NEC said the decision was prompted by a series of infractions and encroachments on the rights of workers within the state.

It said “During the meeting, the council deliberated on the distressing incident involving the abduction and assault of the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero.

“Additionally, the council addressed the appalling acts of violence and bloodshed inflicted upon him and fellow workers, who had assembled at the NLC Imo State Secretariat in compliance with the directive on Imo state.

“These acts were perpetrated by the Imo state Government, acting under the guidance of the Governor and in collaboration with the Nigeria Police.

“The Joint NEC-in-session unanimously condemned in very strong terms the brutal and beastly actions of Hope Uzodimma, his goons and the Nigeria Police.

“To this end, the joint NLC/TUC NEC-in-session observed that whereas: the decision to embark on an industrial action in Imo state was purely in keeping with its earlier resolution; the Imo state Government under Hope Uzodimma heartlessly continues in its abuse of the rights and privileges of workers in the state viz;

“Refusal to Implement Previous Agreements: The Government has repeatedly reneged on agreements, most notably the accord reached on January 9th, 2021, between the Government and Organised Labour.

“Outstanding Salary Arrears: Shockingly, some workers have been subjected to a staggering 20 months of unpaid salaries under the unfounded label of ‘ghost workers’.

“Unjust Declaration of Workers as Ghost Workers: Approximately 11,000 hardworking individuals have been unjustly branded as ghost workers, their salaries diverted even while they diligently carried out their duties.

“Vandalisation of NLC State Secretariat: The wanton destruction of the NLC State Secretariat is a blatant attack on the rights of workers and a violation of the sanctity of their representative body.

“Implementation of Discriminatory Pay: The introduction of discriminatory pay practices and the imposition of apartheid-like policies in determining monthly payments is an affront to fair labor practices.

“Unsettled Gratuity Arrears: The Government has failed to address the 8-year backlog of gratuity owed to retirees, showing a grave disregard for the rights of those who have dedicated their careers in service.

“Non-compliance with National Minimum Wage: The Government has persistently shirked its duty to properly implement the N30,000 National Minimum Wage, a critical safeguard for the economic well-being of workers.

“Intimidation and Harassment of Trade Union Leaders: The Government’s witch hunt against trade union leaders through various guises constitutes an alarming assault on the right to represent and advocate for the rights of workers.

“Use of Violence and Thuggery: The continued deployment of thugs and violence against workers and their leaders is an unacceptable practice that undermines the democratic rights of workers.

“Misappropriation of Union Dues: The impoundment and illegal diversion of union dues, funds rightfully belonging to the unions, is a gross violation of the rights of workers to manage their collective resources”.

Others were, “declaration of Pensioners as Ghosts: Approximately 10,000 pensioners have been wrongly labeled as ghost pensioners, resulting in over 22 months of unpaid pensions, tragically leading to the loss of lives.

“Systematic Harassment and Intimidation of Workforce: The entire workforce is constantly subjected to threats of violence and sack, creating an environment of fear and uncertainty.

“Resistance to Social Dialogue and Collective Bargaining: The Government’s persistent resistance to the use of the instruments of social dialogue and collective bargaining is an affront to the principles of fair labor practices.

“Interference with Workers’ Democratic Processes: The violent interference and disruption of the Imo State Delegates’ Conference demonstrates a blatant attempt to impose favored candidates on the workers, undermining their democratic rights.

“workers had gathered to peacefully protest these infractions by the Governor at the Secretariat of the NLC in Imo state as guaranteed by our extant labour laws and the Constitution;

“the Police supported a group of Imo state Governor’s thugs led by its SA on Special Duties invaded the premises of the Imo NLC Secretariat and unleashed mayhem on the few workers who had gathered inflicting injuries and stealing and damaging personal effects including various sums; the President of the NLC was subsequently subjected to brutalization, blindfolded and abducted by the Police and taken to an unknown destination where he was further subjected to further violations and humiliation;

“The NLC and TUC have made demands on the Government which have not been met as at the time of this session;

“The continued prevalence of the use of violence and impunity in negotiating rights and interests within the nation’s socioeconomic space against all known dictates of democracy and Social Dialogue”.