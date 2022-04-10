TotalEnergies, partners, inaugurate 4 projects in South-East

TotalEnergies and its partners have inaugurated four projects in the south eastern part of the country, as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

TotalEnergies made the announcement in a statement posted on its website and obtained on Saturday in Lagos.

The statement said the projects included a maternal and child referral centre, mammography centre, as well as solar-powered treated borehole water facilities.

According to the statement, the Maternal and Child Referral Centre built inside the General Hospital, Baraki, Arochukwu in Abia, was inaugurated on April 1.

“The project is a fully equipped maternal and child referral centre, complete with state-of-the art facilities.

“They include a main reception and waiting area of 30 persons sitting capacity, wards for children, mother and neo natal, theatre, recovery and stabilisation rooms, two consultation rooms, nurse bay, technical room, and medical record office.

“The facilities include equipped laboratory, equipped modern theatre, delivery room with two multi-purpose delivery beds, two pharmacy stores and two changing rooms and a borehole installation.

The statement said it included a power supply of 60KVA generator, solar power of 15KVA installed, toilets for staff, patients, fully furnished with relevant seats, tables, examination bed, and air conditioning equipment.

It said TotalEnergies and its partners also inaugurated and handed over of a Mammography Centre at Imo State Teaching Hospital (IMSUTH).

“The state-of-the-art facility includes a main reception and waiting area of 21 persons sitting capacity, radiologist’s office, mammography technicians’ bay and changing room two patients’ changing rooms.

“It also includes clinical examination room, treatment room, Bard Magnum Breast Lump Biopsy Set for image-guided breast lump biopsies, as well as the Senographe Pristina 3D equipment.

“This equipment delivers 3D imaging at lowest radiation exposure with superior diagnostic accuracy in the detection of breast cancer.

“It offers Digital Breast Tomosyntheses and Stereotaxy for enhanced image-guided biopsy and has capacity to process 120 examinations per day.

“It is ideal for screening exercises. The facility comes complete with a 40kva generator for stable power supply,” the statement said.

The statement quoted the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Prosper Success Ohanwawa, as saying that the facility would help in early detection which would in turn mitigate death cases arising from breast cancer.

It also quoted, Dr Ifeanyi Nwamba, Chief Medical Director, IMSUTH, as saying that provision of the facility by TotalEnergies and partners, demonstrated deep commitment to the state.