TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited Appoints Frederick Asasa as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

TotalEnergies EP Nigeria limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Frederick Asasa as Chief Financial Officer and member of the company’s Corporate Executive Committee (EXCOM) with effect from January 1st, 2022. He succeeds Mrs. Tai Oshisanya who will retire from the Company at the end of March, 2022.

Mr. Asasa brings to the position over three decades of extensive experience in finance.

He joined TotalEnergies in 1999 as Head of Accounts and has since held several senior positions within the Company in Nigeria and at its headquarters in France. Until his appointment, Mr. Asasa was Finance Controller responsible for group financial reporting activities of affiliates in the North Sea, Russia and Continental Europe at TotalEnergies EP Headquarters in Paris, France.

He had previously been seconded as Finance Controller at the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited and more recently as the General Manager, Deepwater Assets’ Finance, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited.

With a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and an MBA, Mr Asasa is a Fellow, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (FCTI).

TotalEnergies has been serving the Nigerian hydrocarbons industry for more than sixty years, in partnership with the Nigerian Government and in different equity associations with other private companies.

TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, TEPNG, an affiliate of TotalEnergies SE, has operated in the upstream sector of the Nigerian hydrocarbon industry for 60 years and has added over 3.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent to Nigeria’s production to date.

Incorporated in Nigeria in 1962, TEPNG has maintained strong and steadfast partnerships with the Nigerian Government, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and several indigenous companies, in developing the country’s hydrocarbon industry.

TEPNG operates and holds a 40% interest in the NNPC/TEPNG Joint Venture, producing oil and natural gas from several onshore and shallow water concessions. TotalEnergies Gaz Electricité Holdings France (TGEHF) also has a 15% interest in Nigeria LNG, which currently operates 6 LNG liquefaction trains on Bonny Island. In addition, TEPNG has non-operated interests in the SPDC-operated joint venture (10%), the Bonga field (12.5%) and the Usan field (20%). Another affiliate, TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria Limited (TUPNI), operates the Akpo and Egina fields in OML 130 deepwater lease.

TotalEnergies is committed to working closely with its host communities and is supporting many projects in the areas of health, education, environmental conservation, infrastructure and economic development, through its sustainable development and community relations programmes. TotalEnergies delivers world-class energy solutions adds economic value to the country and promotes best practices in safety and environmental protection, business ethics and corporate social responsibility.

With staff drawn from many nationalities and cultures working together, TotalEnergies is proud of its diversity and contributions to the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

