TotalEnergies E&P donates 251 solar reading lamps to students

TotalEnergies E&P Nigeria Ltd has distributed 251 rechargeable solar reading lamps to students of host communities in Rivers who are preparing for Secondary School Certificate Examination.

The gesture is expected to assist their reading time in situations of power shortage.

Presenting the lamps, Managing Director of the company, Mr Matthieu Bouyer, reaffirmed readiness to develop the host communities, especially the welfare of children at the grassroots.

The items were delivered on Friday at Akabuka in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Lovernment Area.

Represented by Mr Godspower Nwachukwu, General Manager, Community Affairs, Bouyer said that the gesture was part of efforts to boost education in local communities.

According to him, the benefiting schools – Government Secondary School, Akabuka and Community Secuondary School, Oboburu – were randomly selected through a credible voting by the donors.

”TotalEnergies remains committed not only to the provision of cleaner, cheaper and more accessible energy, but also to the sustainable development of its host countries and communities, especially the welfare of children.

”The company is particularly passionate about this as it alligns with our sustainable development drive, especially levers 4 and 5, which highlight the importance we place on the sustainability of the communities we serve and the way we care for the people.”

Responding, Mr Uti Uche, Principal, Government Secondary School, Akabuka, commended the company for the donation and advised beneficiaries to use the facilities to enhance their reading abilities.

One of the beneficiaries, Oki Emmanuel, who is the Head Prefect of Government Secondary School, Akabuka, thanked the donors for the kindness and promised to make good use of the facilities