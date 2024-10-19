Torrents of tributes, outpouring of love at service of songs for late Chief Iwuanyawu in Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Chief Dr. Engr. Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu, Ahaejiagamba (4 September 1942 – 25 July 2024) came to this world, and was able to see and eventually conquered.

The title, Ahaejiagamba in the Igbo language is a name which, in a journey, takes you through towns and communities unhindered to your destination.

Expectedly, the title resonated profoundly at the service of songs and night of tributes on 16th October, 2024 in Lagos for the astute business mogul.

Prominent Nigerians who graced the occasion were, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Segun Osoba.

Other dignitaries at the event were Senator Ben Obi, former Chief of General Staff Ubitu Ukiwe, Prof. Anya O Anya, Publisher of Vanguard, Sam Amuka Pemu and one time Chief of Naval Staff, retired Admiral Allison Madueke.

Also, Oba of Lagos, HRM Rilwan Akiolu was represented by white cap chiefs, a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele led members of apex Pan Yoruba socio-political and cultural organization Afenifere to the event among many groups and individuals who participated with solemn reflections.

Giving her tribute, the first daughter of the celebrated icon and Group Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspapers, Dr. Mrs Nwadiuto Iheakanwa could not hide her emotion as she fought back tears while reeling out her father’s exemplary character during his life.

Dr Iheakanwa adored her father as a superhero who believed in female children despite the prevalent male chauvinism as far as African cultural belief is concerned.

She described her father as a man loved by many, saying that he would be missed greatly for his dedication and commitment to excellence and hard work.

Dr. Iheakanwa, who disclosed that she was her father’s only child for nine years before the arrival of her siblings, said Chief Iwuanyanwu was a true gift, duty-bound and proud of all his children.

She noted, “He has been through a lot in politics, business and even health yet he remained strong. I thank God for the life he lived and for always answering my prayers whenever my dad was sick. I can’t believe that he is gone. Please, keep praying for us. We really need strength,” she pleaded.

Aside from Dr.Iheakanwa and her husband, other siblings present included, Barrister Nene, Mr Jide and Mr Emmanuel Junior as well as the widow, Lady Frances Iwuanyanwu.

Late Iwuanyanwu, who was unanimously appointed as the President-General of Ohan’eze Nd’Igbo on 30 April 2023, a position he held till his demise on 25 July 2024, was an astute politician and acknowledged philanthropist with a large heart.

Speaking on the late Imo State born business mogul, Governor Sanwo-Olu paid glowing tribute to the business tycoon, describing him as a patriot and a dedicated servant to the growth and progress of not only the Igbo land but of Nigeria in general.

He noted that every role the late Iwuanyanwu undertook, he embodied excellence and left a lasting legacy.

“As a business icon, Chief Iwuanyanwu built the Iwuanyanwu Group into a powerhouse, an enviable business conglomerate that spans several industries.

“His contribution to the media space gave birth to what we know today as the Champion Newspapers. It amplified the voice of the less privileged and he gave hope to the hopeless, strengthening the voice of the Press in our country, his commitment to youth and youth development is equally inspiring.

“In politics, Chief Emmanuel was a respected elder statesman and a champion of unity. His voice resonated particularly in advocating not only for Igbo but for Nigeria at home and promoting across our nation.

“His message was a message of a diverse ethnic group and appreciating that we could be different, but we’re all the same.

”His philanthropic efforts are a reflection of his generous spirit. Through his foundation, countless scholarships were awarded to underprivileged students, and his support for his community touched lives beyond his state of Imo, state and here in Lagos, we felt it and beyond his commitment to improving education and expanding opportunities for the less fortunate and less privileged will forever stand as part of his enduring legacy.”

He added that the late Imo business tycoon is worth celebrating courtesy of his tremendous contributions not only in the South East but in the entire nation, stressing that he was indeed a giant of his time as the nation would mourn his passing.

“We are certainly comforted by the great legacy of integrity, the legacy of nation building, compassion and ensuring that no one is left behind, that he has indeed left us behind and therefore, on behalf of the people and government of Lagos state, I want to extend our heartfelt condolences to members of the family, to all friends, to all his associates, and to everyone that our father, our leader, an icon of our time, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu means to all of us may his gentle soul, rest in perfect peace,” Sanwo-Olu averred.

In his own tribute, the former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, said the late Iwuanyanwu was a patriot and a true professional involved in several businesses.

“He was a devoted leader of his people in the war and also, at the same time, an unquestionable Nigerian patriot. Only last May, he joined former President Olusegun Obasanjo and myself in writing letters to the five governors of the South East Zone, inviting them to a meeting with us to discuss the development, our collaboration in the development of the South East Zone.

“Unfortunately, Chief Iwuanyanwu was not able to attend the meeting and former President Obasanjo and I had with the five governors. He was not able to attend the meeting at the last minute because of his illhealth.

“His title in the Igbo language is Ahaejiagamba, a name which, in a journey, takes you through towns and communities unhindered. That was the name he bore. That was the name his people in Igbo gave him and that was the name that they will remember him for,” he added.

The elder statesman, who referred to the late President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide as a true icon, said he left a great legacy in various areas of the private sector.

“He was a versatile professional and business man. He was so versatile that he founded a conglomerate of over 20 companies. His death is a huge loss. And so, finally, we are saying adieu to a true icon.”

Also speaking, retired Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Reverend Dr. Samuel Kalu Uche, noted that Chief Iwuanyanwu laboured for the unity of Nigeria since the civil war period.

The cleric called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally as a way of honouring what late Iwuanyanwu stood for, adding that this should be done for unity, love and peace to reign.

He further said Chief Iwuanyanwu died as a Christian who according to him, had no skeleton in his cupboard and had gone to be with the Lord.

In his remark, the pioneer editor of Champion Newspapers, Mr. Emma Agu described the late business icon as a great politician who believed in one Nigeria, saying though he fought during the civil war but immediately after the gory tale, he stood for a united Nigeria.

In his words, “He is full of temper, he could be described as incomparable. His contribution as a community leader, an entrepreneur or politician or an administrator, he was a man who stood out in everything he did.

“But more importantly is the fact that he considered people as the fulcrum of what he tried to do. Be it in empowerment of people, he believed in fairness, justice and equity. He promoted enterprise.”

The former Champion Managing Director added in his pursuit for enterprise, “The motive was not profit for those things he established especially the Champion Newspapers and the Airline, which was to establish Imo Airport where he played a major role before it was established, otherwise it could have been shut down.

“His life was driven more by the desire to empower people. That was why he kept running for the presidency. He believed it is when you are the president that you can really make much impacts.”

The great icon, Iwuanyanwu left an indelible footprint on the sands of time – be it in Building and Construction, Banking and Finance, Insurance, Transportation, Media, Sports, Aviation, Estate development, Bakery and Confectionery, Hospitality and Tourism sectors of the economy, among others.

According to Agu, Iwuanyawu can best be described as a man with a midas touch whose every business he ventured into turned out to be a success. Thus, his active years yielded the conglomeration of businesses and companies.

The Lagos service of songs and night of tributes was truly an outpouring of love and great nostalgic feelings encapsulating the life and times of the late business mogul with an imprint that would ever resonates high in the hearts of his beloved ones and all those who encountered him.