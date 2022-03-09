TOP STORY: Haaland prefers Barca move

The 2022 summer transfer window will undoubtedly focus on two main players. One is Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe and the other is Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

The latter looks set to be part of a transfer race between a number of clubs amid reports of a €75 million release clause that becomes active once the window opens.

Among those sides are Barcelona, who Sport reports Haaland prefers as a potential destination out of all his suitors.

The report claims that the Norway international is hoping to be a part of the rebuilding project at the Camp Nou, with a young and improving squad and the chance to be coached by Blaugrana legend Xavi Hernandez.

The Catalonian side have managed to improve their fortunes drastically since the new manager came in, moving up to third in LaLiga after a perilous start.

Despite the financial implications of signing Haaland during their ongoing financial crisis, the report claims the club have several contingency plans to get a deal done.

If they cannot manage to land him, another report from Sport claims that they have backup strikers in their sights. Alexander Isak, Darwin Nunez, Karim Adeyemi, Patrik Schick and Andre Silva are all listed as potential targets.