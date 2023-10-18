TONY  OKOROJI: King of entertainment; the master of creative arts

By CHINWE IFEZULIKE-ODITA

“It is not necessary to search for peace; it is already within me. All I have to do is tune in to my original state of peace”—Anonymous.

There is the saying that thoughts become words and words become actions. Actions become habits and habits become character. Character becomes destiny. This can be said to be true of an outstanding personality like Chief Tony Okoroji; a Nigerian musician, song writer and record producer, author and intellectual property activist. Tony Okoroji is a true manifestation of the philosophy which holds that when one builds a house, every brick counts; when one builds character, every thought counts. Chief Tony Okoroji indeed deserves every accolade that he gets for he has built bridges of friendship along the path of hard work laced with integrity.

A perfect link between the old and new breed musicians, Tony who was elected president of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) in 1989 is the Chief Executive Officer of his own record label tagged TOPS Record .

That was not all for Chief Okoroji , who wears many caps as he is also the chairman of copyright society of Nigeria (COSON). A dogged Intellectual property activist and seasoned author, Chief Okoroji has fought and won many battles in his life. Born 22nd December, 1957, he hails from Ogada Village in Atta , Ikeduru LGA of Imo State.

Tony gained popularity in the early 70s with musical hits like James and John, I say No and Oriaku from his Juliana album and Akataka, Mama and Papa which was released in 1982 and Otanishi in 1986. He was to go ahead In 2016 to established his own record label. He was only 29 years old when he was elected National President of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria in 1989. He has gone on to transform the hitherto little known body into one of the nation’s most powerful professional association. He led the team that spread the tentacles of PMAN to every nook and cranny of Nigeria and won national and international respect for Nigerian Musicians

A fearless activist leader, he mounted an unrelenting campaign for the review of the nation’s copyright laws, organizing demonstrations across the country. He was eventually appointed by the Federal Government into the committee that redrafted both The Nigerian Copyright Law and its first amendment. He also led the vanguard for the establishment of the Nigerian Copyright Commission and served twice on the board of the commission. In 2017, he introduced Nigeria’s first online licensing platform, COSON Licensing Application Platform (CLAP) and declared an all out war against copyright infringements. This reform led to the collection of N300 million in royalty for artists within a year.

A prolific writer and public speaker, Chief Okoroji has written extensively on copyright, and presented over 100 papers on copyright and the entertainment industry. A fearless, Consistent and unrivalled mover of ideas, he wrote a ground breaking book, ‘Copyright, Neighbourhood Rights and The New Millionaires, (the twists and turns in Nigeria). The book was published in 2009 and has received much acclaim across the world. In 2017, he published another book titled ‘On the road to change. This second book is a compendium of articles written by him and published in national newspapers and social media platforms.

Chief Okoroji, it was who created, launched and produced the popular Nigerian Music Awards which is Africa’s first internationally respected award event. The Award ceremony in its first year of inception attracted Heads of States, Ambassadors, Ministers and Governors as well as stars from all over the world. The award continues to attract dignitaries and celebrities from all over the world.

As an activist, Chief Okoroji has served in many capacities including being a member of the Lagos State Police/Community Relations Committee. He has been received at the state house by different Nigerian leaders including General Olusegun Obasanjo and President Ibrahim Gbadamosi Babangida, for his contributions to national development.

Chief Okoroji is today one of Africa’s most respected authorities on intellectual property and continues to be a vocal voice in the campaign for the rights of creative people across the continent.

It is perhaps for these achievements and for the sterling qualities he possesses, that The Nigerian Creative Industry, decided to celebrate him come October 27. The industry will celebrate Tony Okoroji;as a master and honour him as a chieftain in the industry who has year after year, provided consistent and effective leadership towards the building of what is today known as the Nigerian Creative Industry.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Kulture Yard on Abba Johnson Crescent in the Adeniyi Jones Area of Ikeja, Lagos. It promises to bring out the stars of the Nigerian Creative Industry and they will all roll out the red carpet and in a special way, to celebrate Chief Tony Okoroji.

Okoroji has served as a counsellor to the Norwegian Copyright Development Association (NORCODE), intervening on behalf of NORCODE and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WPO), the UN body, in several countries in Africa.

Chief Okoroji has also for 12 years written the much followed weekly column, Saturday Breakfast with Tony Okoroji, which is widely syndicated on the internet.

Chief Okoroji has managed to keep his private life away from public scrutiny. Little is known of his wife although she is a fashionista who for many years ran the high fashion outfit Mareen & Co. Tony has a son; Tony Okoroji Junior and a daughter, Alex Okoroji, who is an actress and a media personality and creative consultant. She is also the founder of BRAG Media Company, a global brand consulting and creative agency.