Tobi Amusan makes 5 finalists for Women’s World Athlete of the Year 2022 Award

Nigeria’s World 100m hurdles champion and record holder, Tobi Amusan, has made the five finalists for the Women’s World Athlete of the Year 2022 Award, according to a statement released by the World Athletics on Monday.

The names of the five finalists for Women’s World Athlete of the Year were confirmed as the countdown to the World Athletics Awards 2022 continues.

According to World Athletics, a record 1.3 million votes were registered by emails and online voting via the World Athletics social media platforms.

A three-way voting process to determine the finalists for the 2022 World Athletes of the Year was concluded on October 31 and the winner will be announced on World Athletics’ social media platforms in early December.